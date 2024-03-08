"We got stuck in a storm": The Traitors US host Alan Cumming shares behind-the-scene of finale

The Traitors US season 2 finally comes to an end after the release of the season finale. This mystery reality television series revolved around housemates living in a castle away from the outside world to compete for the grand prize of $200,000.

All contestants were divided into two groups: traitors and faithful. Throughout the season, they voted out one housemate at a time through elimination.

The Traitors US season 2 finale was released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, on Peacock TV. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"With the prize pot in sight for all the players, the last mission takes place on land, air, and sea, proving to be the toughest; a staggering end game forces the players to put their trust in each other; either the Traitors or the Faithful will win."

In a March 7, 2024, interview with NBC, show host Alan Cumming shared the behind-the-scene details of the finale episode, revealing an unexpected situation where he and the contestants encountered a storm. He said,

"We got stuck in a storm. We got stuck, me and the contestants. We were not able to get into the speedboats to go back."

Alan Cumming reveals behind-the-scene details of The Traitors US finale

For the final mission on The Traitors US season 2, contestants had to finish the task within 60 minutes. Initially, the purpose of this challenge was to “evaluate risk vs. reward” in order to add an extra $50,000 to the grand prize.

This team challenge included Chris "CT" Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Sandra Diaz, Shereé Whitfield, and Kate Chastain. All cast members had to make their way on the ship docked to the sea. The Challenge star CT was able to perform well alongside Kate. After achieving a $5k bonus and going through the “cliffs of death," the team was able to earn $10K.

In the end, The Traitors US season 2 finalists raised the cash prize to $208,100.

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming revealed that after the remaining contestants completed the final task, they got stuck on their way back. Due to extreme weather conditions in Scotland, Alan and The Traitors cast members had to go to a different port as the speedboats weren't sufficient enough to get them back to the castle.

Alan told NBC Insider:

"We got stuck in a storm when they finished. We got stuck, me and the contestants. We were not able to get into the speedboats to go back. So, we had to go to another port because the boat was too small to get into the harbor."

Mentioning Ruben Östlund's film Triangle of Sadness, in which most characters get seasick, Alan Cumming continued:

"We spent two hours in the storm. Sandra was projectile vomiting. It was Triangle of Sadness, seriously. So, I was below deck with Below Deck's Kate."

He also mentioned that he was accompanied by Kate during the two-hour storm. In the same interview, he addressed the surprise element of bringing back Kate Chastain on the show once again:

"It's about disruptions and the disruption of expectation in the game. Actually, in its very essence because it's about, 'Oh, no, they're not here anymore. We're moving on.' So to do the opposite by bringing someone in was such a clever thing."

Alan explained that this unexpected approach to reality TV shows makes them more interesting. He was glad to have her back on the show, despite her being "very badly behaved sometimes."

Viewers can stream The Traitors US season 2 finale exclusively on Peacock TV or through different streaming platforms such as Philo and Fubo.