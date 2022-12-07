"We are humans first": Internet slams trolls after Ted Cruz's daughter, Caroline reportedly attempts suicide 

On Tuesday, law enforcement responded to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston, Texas residence around 8 p.m. after a girl was discovered with self-inflicted wounds on her arms. It has since been reported that the teenager involved in the accident is one of Cruz’s daughters. Netizens have since taken to social media to urge critics not to send hate messages to the child.
Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to self-harm. Reader’s discretion is advised.
Police were seen outside Ted Cruz’s River Oaks home. They revealed that there were no signs of “criminal activity”, and neither was it an issue of family violence. The girl was taken to the hospital after being found.
Ted Cruz has two daughters, Catherine and Caroline, who are 11 and 14 years old respectively.
A representative for the family released a statement to ABC 13, which said:
“This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at the this time.”
When the incident occurred, Ted Cruz was in Washington DC. It remains unknown whether he traveled back home immediately.
Earlier this year, his daughter Caroline came out as bisexual and stated that she disagrees with her father’s politics. In a TikTok video, she said:
“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance. But I really disagree with most of his views.”
She has also revealed in the past that living in the public eye has been extremely difficult. She shared that the family’s media team once edited the length of her shirt for a family Christmas card to make it look longer.
As per sources, Caroline was once asked on social media whether she had shared details about her sexuality with her conservative father. She responded by saying- “I haven’t told him yet, I’m kinda nervous to tbh but I don’t think he would be mad about it.”
Netizens react to news of Ted Cruz’s daughter attempting suicide
Internet users were saddened to hear about the teenager allegedly attempting suicide. Many expressed that irrespective of a person’s political stance, it is still worrying to see someone attempt to take their own life. Several netizens took to Twitter to warn their follow netizens to not share hate messages towards the daughter irrespective of their opinions, as the family is dealing with a tough situation.
A few tweets read:
Caroline shares struggles of being Ted Cruz's daughter
The politician’s daughter was relatively active on TikTok. In one of the videos, she expressed that being Cruz’s daughter has its own perks that include traveling and getting “candy and gifts in the mail.”own life
However, being in the public eye has its own fair share of cons. Caroline expressed that she has “security following me everywhere.”
She went on to explain that they follow her around the neighborhood and that she always has two guards with her “the entire time.”
Caroline’s social media accounts were set to private ever since she began amassing traction.