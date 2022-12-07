"We are humans first": Internet slams trolls after Ted Cruz's daughter, Caroline reportedly attempts suicide 

On Tuesday, law enforcement responded to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston, Texas residence around 8 p.m. after a girl was discovered with self-inflicted wounds on her arms. It has since been reported that the teenager involved in the accident is one of Cruz’s daughters. Netizens have since taken to social media to urge critics not to send hate messages to the child.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to self-harm. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Let’s give her and the Cruz family respect & support during this time I don’t care how much we all despise Ted CruzHis 14-year-old daughter and her private pain are off limitsShe deserves only love, compassion and warmthAll of us have suffered under the shadow of sadnessLet’s give her and the Cruz family respect & support during this time I don’t care how much we all despise Ted CruzHis 14-year-old daughter and her private pain are off limitsShe deserves only love, compassion and warmthAll of us have suffered under the shadow of sadnessLet’s give her and the Cruz family respect & support during this time♥️

Police were seen outside Ted Cruz’s River Oaks home. They revealed that there were no signs of “criminal activity”, and neither was it an issue of family violence. The girl was taken to the hospital after being found.

Ted Cruz has two daughters, Catherine and Caroline, who are 11 and 14 years old respectively.

Law enforcement was seen outside Cruz’s residence (Image via Houston Air Watch)

A representative for the family released a statement to ABC 13, which said:

“This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at the this time.”

When the incident occurred, Ted Cruz was in Washington DC. It remains unknown whether he traveled back home immediately.

A teenager was taken to the hospital (Image via Houston Air Watch)

Earlier this year, his daughter Caroline came out as bisexual and stated that she disagrees with her father’s politics. In a TikTok video, she said:

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance. But I really disagree with most of his views.”

She has also revealed in the past that living in the public eye has been extremely difficult. She shared that the family’s media team once edited the length of her shirt for a family Christmas card to make it look longer.

As per sources, Caroline was once asked on social media whether she had shared details about her sexuality with her conservative father. She responded by saying- “I haven’t told him yet, I’m kinda nervous to tbh but I don’t think he would be mad about it.”

Netizens react to news of Ted Cruz’s daughter attempting suicide

Internet users were saddened to hear about the teenager allegedly attempting suicide. Many expressed that irrespective of a person’s political stance, it is still worrying to see someone attempt to take their own life. Several netizens took to Twitter to warn their follow netizens to not share hate messages towards the daughter irrespective of their opinions, as the family is dealing with a tough situation.

A few tweets read:

lemon_squares🍋 @vintageautumnal Ted Cruz' daughter needs love and support right now



I would prefer if it wasn't plastered all over the news, but seeing as she is a politicians daughter, that's not an option



send her love, not attacks, jokes or disrespect Ted Cruz' daughter needs love and support right nowI would prefer if it wasn't plastered all over the news, but seeing as she is a politicians daughter, that's not an optionsend her love, not attacks, jokes or disrespect

𝚁𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕 🇺🇸 @rreedsing I hope that Ted Cruz’s daughter is ok, and that she gets to live a genuine life not dominated by her father’s politics that she doesn’t agree with. I hope that Ted Cruz’s daughter is ok, and that she gets to live a genuine life not dominated by her father’s politics that she doesn’t agree with.

Cooper @Cooperstreaming



I hope if she sees us talking, she sees a world full of people who want to love & accept her. Darling you are perfect as you are. Stay. I just hope Ted Cruz's daughter is ok. I can't imagine what it must be like to be her, & even now to be scrutinized at her most vulnerableI hope if she sees us talking, she sees a world full of people who want to love & accept her. Darling you are perfect as you are. Stay. I just hope Ted Cruz's daughter is ok. I can't imagine what it must be like to be her, & even now to be scrutinized at her most vulnerableI hope if she sees us talking, she sees a world full of people who want to love & accept her. Darling you are perfect as you are. Stay. ❤️

Texas Paul Schroder @Paultx890 I have strong negative feelings about Ted Cruz but folks his family is going through some of the worst hell a family can go through right now. Keep it respectful. I have strong negative feelings about Ted Cruz but folks his family is going through some of the worst hell a family can go through right now. Keep it respectful.

TV Tweets @TVTweets2022 Imagine having a father who has made a political career out of being anti-LGBTQ and then coming out as bisexual at 14. I can’t imagine what Ted Cruz has put his daughter through. That child deserves love and I’m praying for her to be okay. Imagine having a father who has made a political career out of being anti-LGBTQ and then coming out as bisexual at 14. I can’t imagine what Ted Cruz has put his daughter through. That child deserves love and I’m praying for her to be okay.

Mayra Flores @MayraFlores2022 My thoughts and prayers are with the entire @tedcruz family. I pray for his daughters full recovery My thoughts and prayers are with the entire @tedcruz family. I pray for his daughters full recovery

Manager of 'Antifa Soup' 🥫 @IAmWhoIAm808 The only thing I'm going to say about the stabbing at Ted Cruz's house is...if it's his daughter, I hope she is okay, and maybe Ted should retire, become a better person, and spend more time with his children. The only thing I'm going to say about the stabbing at Ted Cruz's house is...if it's his daughter, I hope she is okay, and maybe Ted should retire, become a better person, and spend more time with his children.

Complain Jane🌊💙 @CJane0123 I can't imagine what a child in such a high-profile political (and controversial) family must go through as Ted Cruz's daughter has. I sincerely wish her and the family well as a human being, all politics aside. I can't imagine what a child in such a high-profile political (and controversial) family must go through as Ted Cruz's daughter has. I sincerely wish her and the family well as a human being, all politics aside.

TexasJohnny @Blue20J Ted Cruz’s daughter is off limits. Get well young lady and I hope you get the help necessary. Ted Cruz’s daughter is off limits. Get well young lady and I hope you get the help necessary.

Caroline shares struggles of being Ted Cruz's daughter

The politician’s daughter was relatively active on TikTok. In one of the videos, she expressed that being Cruz’s daughter has its own perks that include traveling and getting “candy and gifts in the mail.”own life

However, being in the public eye has its own fair share of cons. Caroline expressed that she has “security following me everywhere.”

She went on to explain that they follow her around the neighborhood and that she always has two guards with her “the entire time.”

Caroline’s social media accounts were set to private ever since she began amassing traction.

