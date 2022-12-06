What did Dimensions Floor from TikTok do? Netizen banned from using his social media accounts

Dimensions Floor is in the news again after fan accounts emulating the TikToker started cropping up on social media following his arrest earlier this year.

Dimensions Floor (Dimension7yo), whose real name is Tron Welborn, uploaded funny rap-style videos like a seven-year-old on TikTok. While his content was niche, he did amass quite a following with many watching his content for entertainment as well as to poke fun at the TikToker.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of threats of mass shooting and threats of shooting a school which may be triggering to certain readers. Discretion advised.

He was arrested earlier in January 2022 after uploading a video that featured threats to "shoot up" a local school and his workplace in Florida.

Following his arrest, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter banned his accounts. While Tron remains in jail, his fans created accounts with the arrested Tiktokers name and his old content. Here's one:

Dimensions Floor fake accounts banned from TikTok

The TikToker worked at Trader Joe's in Volusia County and was known for his online persona, Dimensions Floor, on social media platforms. His vidoes featured him attempting to rap. This content frequently showed the 36-year-old acting like a 7-year-old jumping and running around. While his content wasn't for everyone, he boasted a steady fan base.

According to WESH News, in January 2022, he posted a video of himself threatening to shoot up a school, Spruce Creek Elementary and High School, as well as his workplace in Florida. The threats allegedly came after a few internet users trolled him. While most of his views familiar with his content ignored the threat, a woman reported Dimensions to the police over concerns of a school shooting.

WESH News also reported that Daytona Beach Police arrested Dimensions Floor on January 26, 2022, after they found a prior record of assault. His previous records showed he had charges of "aggravated stalking," "assault with a deadly weapon" and "a history of resisting arrest," in 2015.

Dimensions Floor was charged with "written threats to kill or do bodily harm." He was also put on 12-month probation for running over a stop sign in Volusia County. According to some of his fans, the judge prohibited TikToker from being active on any of his social media accounts.

Since his social media ban, he has been quiet, but a fan (allegedly his girlfriend) shared a video featuring the 36-year-old expressing how unfair the situation is.

Fans who missed him and wanted to show him their support, started numerous accounts that mimicked Dimensions Floor. One fan page has more than 230 thousand followers and over 5 million likes. In what seems to be an effort to curb these accounts, TikTok banned users from creating such accounts. Here's one of the posts shared:

Trigger warning: This video contains some details that may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

TikTokers have had cops called on them for concerning videos

This is not the first time fans have called the cops after concerning videos shared on TikTok.

After many feuds and controversies, Gabbie Hanna sparked mental health concerns among her followers after she uploaded over a hundred videos in a span of a few hours. This left fans wondering if she had any friends or family to help her and eventually prompted them to call the cops a number of times to check on her.

After the police reached her residence, Hanna was detained, cuffed and made to undergo a psych evaluation. In a video, the social media star said that she passed the evaluation because she was a "smart, educated, kind and brave person."

Following that, Hanna shared several TikTok videos where she addressed the situation. While the videos have now been deleted, Hanna was reubking her fans and several unnamed people for sending police to her house.

Poll : 0 votes