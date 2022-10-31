WWE sensation Austin Theory reacts to viral TikToker recreating his entrance

WWE star Austin Theory has reacted to viral TikToker Ebuka Dikeh recreating his entrance on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Theory sent a five-word message in reaction to Dikeh's tweet. The young TikToker is known for recreating the entrances of current WWE stars.

He previously received reactions from The Bloodline in another clip that went completely viral on all social media platforms. Ronda Rousey also reacted to Dikeh recreating the SmackDown Women's Champion's entrance.

Theory posted the following message on Twitter:

"Now that is ALL DAY" wrote the WWE star.

Check out Theory's tweet below:

The RAW Superstar tried to cash in his MITB contract on Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. However, boxing legend Tyson Fury landed a clean punch on Mr. Money in the Bank while sitting at ringside for Reigns' clash with Drew McIntyre.

Theory recently appeared on NXT and teased the idea of cashing in on the NXT Champion. Bron Breakker currently holds the title.

Austin Theory is open to teaming up with Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory is open to the idea of teaming up with Dominik Mysterio. Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport, the 25-year-old praised the Judgment Day member.

He also spoke about their separate paths in the industry but believes that the two have a lot in common. Theory said:

"Absolutely, you know. Just two 25-year-old studs taking over the WWE," said Theory. "Absolutely, I don't see anything wrong with that... We share a lot in common. We both came from two different lives but him, you know, pretty much being in WWE since I think 2005... We're just from two different worlds but it all kinda came together."

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"He went from a boy to a man. He's set up his entire career, his future."



"When you're bad, and really bad, you're just so good. Have I had a word in his ear? Probably!"



Two 25-year-old studs taking over 🤝 Ah, so @_Theory1 is the man gassing up @DomMysterio35 "He went from a boy to a man. He's set up his entire career, his future.""When you're bad, and really bad, you're just so good. Have I had a word in his ear? Probably!"Two 25-year-old studs taking over 🤝 Ah, so @_Theory1 is the man gassing up @DomMysterio35 👀"He went from a boy to a man. He's set up his entire career, his future.""When you're bad, and really bad, you're just so good. Have I had a word in his ear? Probably!"Two 25-year-old studs taking over 🤝 https://t.co/OjPFIIn51u

It now remains to be seen when Austin Theory will cash in on his MITB contract. However, could he possibly join The Judgment Day in his quest to team up with Dominik?

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes