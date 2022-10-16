"We should be lifting each other up": Teresa Giudice responds to Vicki Gunvalson calling her the "most overrated housewife" at BravoCon 2022

On October 14 during the Right the Relationship panel at BravoCon, Vicki Gunvalson called Teresa Giudice the most overrated cast member to do a TV show while going to jail. Commenting on the same statement on Saturday, Teresa told PEOPLE that the Bravo stars should lift each other up. She said,

"My response is we're all Housewives and we should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other."

She also added that she won't let Vicki's negativity affect her.

"If someone's trying to put a black cloud over you, you need to chew it away and make the sun come out…I'm not about that."

Vicki later apologized to Teresa for her comments during the taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Why did Vicki Gunvalson call Teresa Giudice the most overrated cast member?

While answering a fan question during the Right the Relationship panel, Vicki said that Teresa Giudice was an overrated cast member. Vicki was disappointed with Teresa for apparently doing something bad, going to jail and carrying on with life while filming a TV show. She could not understand Teresa's popularity rise amid her legal battles and said,

"I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it's hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don't get it."

Vicki also revealed later on that she had voted for Teresa Giudice during her brief Dancing with the Stars stint (2 weeks) and said that she was a Housewife supporter.

She apologized to her fellow RHONJ cast member during Bravo's Most Golden Moments Power Hour panel and said that there was no ill will against Teresa. Vicki wanted to move on from the statement.

About Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice's legal troubles

Teresa and Joe's legal troubles started in 2013 after they were indicted on federal fraud charges. The couple allegedly exaggerated their income to apply for loans and hid their assets while filing for bankruptcy. Joe also failed to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

They also reportedly hid assets worth $75,000 from the court and the judge felt that he needed to send a message to the public through the couple. According to Joe, he told the judges that Teresa had nothing to do with it but they wanted to give jail time to Teresa also.

Teresa Giudice opened up about filming the upcoming RHONJ during a panel and said,

"It was a sad season for me. It's heartbreaking but it ends with a happy ending."

She has hinted that her kids will be a big part of the next season. Teresa stated on the panel that she was used as an example of jail time because she was a celebrity. She stated that she would not have gone to jail (because of a 11-month jail sentence) if she was a regular housewife.

Teresa was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in 2015 while Joe was released from the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in 2019.

Teresa's ex-husband Joe now lives in the Bahamas because he was deported from America after serving 41 months in jail, breaking their 20-year-long marriage. Joe and Teresa have four children together Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16) and Audriana (13).

Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas in August 2022 in New Jersey.

