"We need it on another network": Renewal hopes for Flatbush Misdemeanors alive even as Showtime gets slammed on Twitter

The highly acclaimed comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors, created by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, will not be returning for a third season on Showtime. The announcement was released three weeks after the second season of the series came to an end.
Naturally, the show's Twitter fans did not take the news well and slammed Showtime, expressing their disappointment at the network while also urging other platforms to pick up and renew the series in due course of time.
News of the cancelation follows hot on the heels of a September 13 report by the Wall Street Journal, which stated that Showtime was planning to end its streaming service and move its programs to Paramount+.
Actor Dan Perlman, who stars in the show, responded to the cancelation with a lengthy Instagram post, where he wrote:
"I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to do with this show. Me and Kevin made three episodes of a zero-budget web series and we were able to turn it into two seasons of a show on Showtime that people really loved."
Flatbush Misdemeanors chronicles the narratives of two youngsters from Brooklyn attempting to navigate through the challenges of contemporary life without going broke. The show earned high praise from both critics and audiences.
Needless to say, the news of its discontinuation sparked considerable anger among viewers. However, Twitter users also refused to give up and urged other networks to bring back the comedy series, thus keeping alive hopes about the show's renewal.
Twitter fans of Flatbush Misdemeanors disappointed with cancellation, urge other networks to renew the show
Ever since Showtime's announcement about the cancelation reached Flatbush Misdemeanor fans, they have come forward rallying in support of the critically acclaimed comedy series while also expressing their unwillingness to accept defeat.
A series of tweets are now urging other networks to bring the show back while criticizing Showtime for the move.
Many have even made efforts to reach out to other channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Starz, and AMC, among others.
Several other fans have made comparisons to other shows in an attempt to condemn Showtime's move.
Fans of Flatbush Misdemeanors also appreciated the two eventful and successful seasons that aired on Showtime, praising the brilliant cast for their performances.
More on the cancelation of Showtime's Flastbush Misdemeanors
On September 14, a Showtime spokesperson announced the cancellation of Flatbush Misdemeanors in a statement to Deadline.:
"Flatbush Misdemeanors will not be moving forward with a third season. We would like to thank the creators, executive producers and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green."
The spokesperson further added:
"We're very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan's distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy."
While fans are hoping that the show gets renewed by a different network, only time will tell whether this will become a reality.