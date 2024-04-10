We're Here season 4 trailer: 4 key takeaways

We're Here, the highly anticipated series featuring drag queens, is back with a new season. The season 4 premiere is set to be released on Friday, April 26, 2024, and then the second episode will be aired on May 3, 2024, exclusively on HBO.

We're Here season 4 trailer was posted to the Max official YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The trailer description mentions "#WereHere and we’re not going anywhere" and shows what the new season has in store for the audience. As per IMDB, the show synopsis reads as follows:

"A trio of drag queens descend upon various American towns and cities to inspire and teach their own "drag daughters" to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred full-on drag."

4 main highlights from the We're Here season 4 trailer

1) Cast members

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela appeared in the first three seasons of the show. Meanwhile, We're Here season 4 introduces stage producer and artist Sasha Velour, Canadian singer Priyanka, reality TV personality and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 Jaida Essence Hall, and drag performer Latrice Royale as the new cast.

Due to its immense success and popularity, this series was renewed for a fourth season in 2023 and has garnered many awards. One of the many awards includes four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Costumes, Makeup, and Hairstyling for a Variety and Non-Fiction or Reality Program.

2) The "Art of Drag"

Viewers can expect the drag queens to face problems in their journey to fight for their cause, and they will attempt to work with community members to introduce people to the art of drag. In the trailer, Jaida explained how it's their responsibility to empower people in their community despite the drag ban:

"Right now in the world people who are different are being extremely targeted. Because of the drag ban, we have a bigger community to empower. We're just getting started."

3) Fighting the Stigma

As per the official season synopsis, the drag queens will take a deeper look into the anti-LGBTQ law. Through a few scenes, fans notice that the cast members go to places such as Oklahoma and Tennessee where Pride festivals were canceled. The queens fight for people's freedom of expression and their right to express their identity freely.

In the We're Here season 4 trailer, one of the drag queens, Sasha Velour, highlights the importance of building a stronger community by raising awareness:

"Bringing in more voices is essential. The W'ere Here family keeps growing. We're not hiding we're not going anywhere."

4) Drag Queens' Mission

This show will focus on how being different becomes one's strength. Viewers will be given a glimpse into the lives of drag queens struggling to express their identities in public. One of them includes a "gay drag queen running for office" and someone who is "transitioning with hormones."

In a heartfelt moment, fans see Jaida, teary-eyed, lending support to one of the LGBTQ community members:

"If you are constantly by yourself there is no way for you to come past this."

Viewers can stream the HBO original series We're Here season 4 on April 26, 2024, at 9/8c. The premiere episode will be available to watch the next day on Max.

While viewers wait for the new season, they can binge-watch previous seasons one to three by logging into their Google Play, Amazon, or Vudu accounts.