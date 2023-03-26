"We are really evolving, just backwards": MSCHF Backward shoes design spark hilarious reactions ahead of release date 

Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF has just unveiled their latest creation, the BWD Shoe, and it's causing quite a stir in the fashion world. The unique footwear, which has gone viral due to its design and allows owners to place their foot in either the front or back, is unlike anything most people have ever seen. But what sets these sneakers apart is the option to wear them backwards, making a bold statement that's sure to turn heads.

Many people who have seen images of the BWD shoe floating around the internet have questioned whether the illusion style is more like wearing sandals than sneakers. Meanwhile, talking about the design of the shoe, the BWD features a clean and crisp look, crafted predominantly from pristine white leather.

Meanwhile, it also has a striking touch of red suede on the heels, a slick gray stripe, and a midsole adorned with black speckles.

Despite the brand trying its best to impress the audience with its innovative design, the release of the design has turned out to be quite a bummer for the company, as the shoe has now been converted into a hilarious meme on social media. With many people reacting to the release of the shoe design, which is all set to be released on April 11, 2023, one user took to Twitter and said:

“We are really evolving, just backwards.”

Social media buzzes as MSCHF unveils BWD Shoe: Fans stunned by its unconventional design

As MSCHF unveiled its latest shoe that goes both ways, the netizens were in shock, and a few were in splits after they saw the design. Social media users are going crazy and posting hilarious reactions, despite the company's assurances that the design and pattern are not everyone's cup of tea.

From calling it “terrible” to commenting a “Pass” for it, here is how social media users reacted to the BWD shoe:

The BWD Shoe created a frenzy on social media after it released its backward shoe. (Image via Twitter)

Speaking of BWD shoes, the brand has not yet announced a price for the same. However, the High Snobiety page states that the editor has claimed:

“MSCHF Sneakers is on a sneaker streak. The Brooklyn-based art collective can truly do it all, dishing genius footwear creations like the Big Red Boot alongside comparably wearable kicks like the Super Normal 2. Back to brilliant sorta-sneakers now, as MSCHF is introducing another genius creation.”

Furthermore, the website claimed that the sneaker's style is "beefy" and comes with a striped pattern and a heavy sole. At the same time, this is not the first time the brand has received criticism for any of its products or launches. Previously, the MSCHF’s Big Red Boots also became the talk of the town as many celebrities were spotted in them.

