"We spent so much time apart": When Scarlett Johansson opened up on why marriage with Ryan Reynolds went sour

In 2007, the internet and fans were going gaga over the gorgeous pair that they said Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds made. The former couple began dating in 2007 before getting married in 2008 when Johansson was 23 and Reynolds was 31. However, they parted ways after being married for three years in 2011.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2011, the Black Widow star spoke about one of the possible reasons why her and Reynolds' marriage didn't work out. She said that she wasn't completely aware of the "peaks and valleys" that marriage brought with it. Johansson noted that she wasn't prepared to "hunker down and do the work" as both she and Reynolds were extremely busy.

She added:

"We spent so much time apart. It's very difficult."

The former couple when they were married (Image via Getty)

However, the marriage did seem like more of a learning curve for the Marriage Story actress. In the abovementioned interview, she discussed how relationships were complicated and how marriage was a "living, breathing process." As the couple parted ways, they both seemed much wiser about relationships and marriage.

Scarlett Johansson spoke up about why her marriage to Ryan Reynolds did not work out

In 2008, after courting each other for some time, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds got married in a private ceremony. They held their ceremony away from the public eye at a wilderness retreat in Vancouver Island, Canada. However, after almost three years of marriage, the pair filed for a mutual divorce.

In her 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan, Scarlett Johansson spoke her mind about her marriage to Ryan Reynolds. She said that she married the Deadpool actor because it felt right and natural. However, the marriage, which started well, turned sour soon after.

In the interview, Scarlett praised her ex-husband and said that their marriage grew from romance, love, and the desire to have a future with each other. She noted that she was lucky to have been married to someone who turned out to be the person she thought he would be.

Reflecting on her marriage, the actress hinted at some issues that might have led to their divorce. She said that the logistics of being married to another actor were challenging especially since both their careers were going at the same pace. She noted that sometimes when one person is more successful than the other, it becomes a competitive thing that eventually kills the romance.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (Images via IMBd)

A few years later, in 2019, Scarlett Johansson opened up about her marriage again in an interview with Vanity Fair. In the interview, she said that she was only 23 when she got married to Ryan Reynolds. She said that then she didn't really have an understanding of marriage and noted that it might be possible that she romanticized the marriage.

In the same interview, she spoke about how her divorce and her parents' divorce helped her prepare for her role in the 2019 film Marriage Story. She stated that she had some shared experiences with her character Nicole.

She proceeded to say that she understood the bittersweetness of the divorce and all the "in-between feelings" that the character has. She noted that she understood the feelings as she had gone through some of them herself.

The Marvel actress also spoke about the ending of her nearly three-year marriage to Reynolds and said that she had no regrets about the same. She noted that they came together with love, and that they parted their ways with "love and kindness."

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are married to different people now

Before marrying Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds was engaged to Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. Following his divorce from Johansson, the Green Lantern actor courted and married actress Blake Lively in 2012 ad the two share four kids.

Meanwhile, after Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014 and share a daughter together. However, the couple got divorced three years later and according to US Weekly, Scarlett stated that the former couple didn't have much in common.

The Lost in Translation actress then started dating Saturday Night Live writer and American comedian Colin Jost in 2017 and tied the knot in 2021. The pair welcomed their son Cosmo in 2022.

When she made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2023, Scarlett Johansson praised her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. She called him a "good guy" on the podcast.

Scarlett Johansson is set to appear in Wes Anderson's film Asteroid City which will be released on June 16, 2023.

