“We win and lose at the same time”: Taylor Swift reportedly not performing at the Grammys puts internet in splits

Taylor Swift, the American singer and songwriter will be in attendance at the the 66th annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, however, she will not be reportedly taking the stage to perform.

Entertainment Tonight has exclusively reported that the 34-year-old megastar will have a quick appearance at the prestigious award show before resuming her record-breaking Eras Tour on the other side of the world.

The 12-time Grammy winner's album Midnights has been nominated for six awards. Although they were happy that the performer would be there that evening, netizens expressed their regret that she would not be performing.

Netizens react as Taylor Swift would not be performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift has vastly influenced the music industry and popular culture ever since she started her music career with her first album, Taylor Swift, in 2006 at the age of 16. She is known for her extremely popular Eras Tour, billion-dollar fortune, twelve Grammy Awards, and reclamation of her previous albums.

Taylor Swift will not be performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards, however, she will be present at the event in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024, as per NBC. The singer will then head out to Tokyo, Japan, where she will perform four back-to-back sold-out shows in the proceeding days. It has not been disclosed if she would bring her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce, to the award show.

Many media outlets had previously reported that Taylor Swift would perform a few songs from Mindnights her tenth album, which was released on October 21, 2022, by Republic Records. Anti-Hero, a song that is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, was one of the tracks fans anticipated she would perform. However, Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported that the artist will only be in attendance for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Netizens have given their opinions about the news. Many Swifties were upset after hearing she would not perform but were pleased that she would attend the award show.

Some of the reactions are given below:

The nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced in November 2023, while Taylor Swift was in Argentina for her Eras Tour. At the time, Swift took a moment to thank fans for helping her shatter records previously held by some of the music industry's top artists, including herself.

Holding up six fingers and dancing in delight while seated at her moss-covered piano, she said,

"The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six GRAMMYS. You're the best."

This year's lineup for Grammy performances includes SZA, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2, as per People. SZA lead the nominations list with nine Grammy nods, for her 2022 album SOS. Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, and Lana Del Rey are among those competing in the major categories, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift is a 52-time nominee and is in the running for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album for the 2024 Grammys.

The singer will then continue the international leg of her Eras tour, performing four concerts in Tokyo from February 7 to 10. The tour first began in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and is set to conclude in 2024, however, a date has not been set yet, as per Fox News.