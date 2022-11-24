Wednesday episode 5 review: A family gathering at last

Wednesday premiered on Netflix on November 24, 2022, bringing beloved characters from The Addams Family back to the screen.

The eight-episode series, led by the titular Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), has so far displayed all the hallmarks of a good dark comedy horror embroiled in mysteries.

The fifth episode of Wednesday deviated from the ongoing crisis to some extent and focused on a family day for the Addams, something that brilliantly worked in the show's favor.

Since the narrative focused on the daughter this entire time, the rest of the family was not prominently featured. However, this episode brought back Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) to the picture.

Note: This article features a recap of the fifth episode of Wednesday season 1, "You Reap What You Woe," and contains spoilers.

Wednesday season 1, episode 5 review: A murder mystery and family drama

The Netflix series has surprised almost everyone with its quirky and dark take on the daughter of the Addams family.

The previous episodes saw the goth teenager delve into the mystery of a monster who seemingly killed Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) in the forest. Much to the relief of the viewers, Eugene is shown to be alive in the fifth episode.

The episode starts by showing a murder in 1990, where Gomez was allegedly interpreted as the killer. It cuts forward to Parents’ Weekend when Gomez and his family are ready to visit their daughter at the Nevermore Academy, much to the disapproval of the kids. Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is quick to suggest a therapy session for the family.

The majority of the episode revolves around this cold case from 1990, where Gomez allegedly murdered another man. This is supplemented by the sudden death of the coroner, who also wrote a suicide letter saying he wrote the wrong report for the death. It is quite evident that the show is building towards a more solid plan than just mere coincidence.

The second half of the episode has a lot of material, including Gomez's arrest, Morticia's revelation about the murder, and a race to prove her husband's innocence for Wednesday. Seeing the family work together to solve a crisis is a great sight for all the fans of the original Addams Family.

Unlike the other episodes of the series, this one feels more self-contained. It almost follows a three-act structure of classic films and wraps up Gomez's story by the end. However, as is always the case, things do not wrap up without a cliffhanger.

In the end, Wednesday confronts Weems about Rowan's death. Weems ultimately admits that she was the one who covered it up. Their conversation, however, is interrupted by some noise. In the final frame, it is revealed that "Fire Will Rain" is written with flaming words outside.

Poll : 0 votes