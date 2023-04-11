Weis By Nature ice cream: Flavors, price, where to buy and other details revealed

The introduction of the new Weis By Nature ice cream brand by Pennsylvania's grocery chain Weis Markets will increase the selection of private label products available. The new ice cream was created at the company's creamery in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. It is made without GMOs, artificial flavors, preservatives, colors, or chemicals. The cost of each 48-ounce tub of Weis By Nature is $3.99.

The new ice cream line will be available in 11 new flavors, many of which are crowd favorites. These include chocolate, coffee, mint chocolate chip, vanilla bean, peanut butter cups, and several others.

Alison Gregas, Weis Market's director of private brands, said in a statement that the Weis By Nature ice cream is a "premium product" that is made with completely natural ingredients. She added that the company offers "excellent quality at a great prices."

Gregas noted that the Weis By Nature ice cream is a great addition to the Weis brand ice cream project which has more than 70 flavors.

How many premium flavors are introduced by Weis by Nature Ice Cream?

The new premium product line, produced in the chain's creamery in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, according to the Mid-Atlantic Grocer, is available in 11 flavors. As mentioned earlier, they have several flavors that are loved by all, and they include:

Chocolate: Decadent Dutch chocolate ice cream Coffee: Rich, flavorful coffee in creamery ice cream Cookies ‘N Cream: Chunks of cream-filled cookies in vanilla ice cream Fudge Twirl: Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge ripple Mint Chocolate Chip: Mint ice cream filled with chocolate chunks Mocha Caramel Swirl: Mocha ice cream with a salted caramel ripple Peanut Butter Cup: Peanut butter sauce swirled in chocolate ice cream Peanut Butter Ripple: Peanut butter sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream Salty Caramel Ripple: Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with sea salt caramel ripple Vanilla Bean and Chocolate: A delightful combination of vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream Vanilla Bean: Vanilla bean specks in vanilla ice cream

They will be available in the 197 stores that Weis Markets has across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Dennis Curtin @WMKSpokesman Pleased to announce Alison Gregas has been promoted to @weismarkets director of private brands. Read more: bit.ly/408ZUc8 Pleased to announce Alison Gregas has been promoted to @weismarkets director of private brands. Read more: bit.ly/408ZUc8 https://t.co/tGfjlHtHyh

In brief about Weis Markets

Located in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Weis Markets is a large regional grocery business. Across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia, Weis Markets runs more than 197 stores.

Due to the continued high cost of food, ice cream continues to be one of the private-brand grocery categories with the highest growth. Weis Markets sells a variety of home brands along with the newly added Weis by Nature Ice Cream under the following private brand labels:

Weis Quality (Advertised as equivalent to national brands)

Weis Organic (Organic Fruits and Vegetables)

Weis Signature (Premium)

Weis Quality Premium Meats (Deli Meat)

Paws Premium (Dog food)

TopCare (Health and Beauty Care Products)

Full Circle (Fair-Trade Certified food)

Weis 360 (Organic staples such as oatmeal and bread)

Weis Simply Great

Weis By Nature Ice Cream

Ice cream was the 12th fastest-growing among 25 billion-dollar sub-categories for 2022, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association's "2023 Private Label Report." Its store-brand sales climbed 9.8% to $1.3 billion, based on IRI Unified data. Ice cream/sherbet ranked No. 22 out of the top 25 fastest-growing billion-dollar categories under private labels, with sales rising 9.4% to $1.5 billion in 2022.

As mentioned earlier, 11 new flavors, made in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, will be available for $3.99 for a 48-ounce container.

Poll : 0 votes