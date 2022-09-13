Minecraft announces 4 unique flavors of ice cream

Minecraft has just announced four unique flavors of ice cream. In a somewhat unprecedented move, a video game is crossing over with legitimate food.

Video games often cross over with other things for promotion or any other reason. Sometimes movies have product placement for games. There's always merchandise of some kind for almost all video games. Crossover doesn't end there, but it's very rare for games to exist only in game form.

What truly sets a game like Minecraft apart is its ability to permeate other fields. It's permeating the movie industry, clothing industry and now the food industry.

Minecraft shares first look at brand-new ice cream flavors

Food has crossed over with video games before, but it's rare. Even when they do, it's usually just for promotion. For example, putting Pokemon on gummies. It has nothing to do with the game but only to entice people into purchasing.

This ice cream is different, though. This seems like a legitimate move from Minecraft, at least in terms of flavoring. It's unlikely that ice cream will become a craftable and consumable item in-game, but it cannot be ruled out completely.

There are four new flavors:

Cake Blocka

Emerald Minta

Enchanted Apple Pie

Peanut Choklad Glowdust

Each flavor has something to do with a relatively unique in-game item. Cake is one of the most valuable food sources in Minecraft, so Cake Blocka is one of the flavors.

Emeralds are very important, so Nick's Ice Cream made Emerald Minta. Enchanted Golden Apples are one of the most unique items in the game, thus Enchanted Apple Pie was born.

Glowdust is another very unique item, and it has been made into Peanut Choklad Glowdust.

These ice cream flavors come courtesy of Nick's Ice Cream, a Swedish-style ice cream brand. It's a fitting partner for Minecraft in this endeavor.

Unfortunately, they're not available just yet. Neither Mojang nor Nick's has set a release date for the exciting new dessert. However, there's a website potential buyers can visit to sign up and be notified of its release.

Ice cream is not available in-game (Image via TSMC on YouTube)

Those who do, after providing a name, number and email address, will receive updates on Early Release, which presumably means they will get access to it before it hits shelves in grocery stores.

There's a strong likelihood that the Early Release will be much earlier than the official one. It may be a long time before regular customers can purchase this rare ice cream, though.

