Minecraft announces Puma collaboration with in-game shoe build

An official Puma collaboration has been announced (Image via Mojang)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jan 26, 2022 11:18 PM IST
News

Minecraft has just officially announced a collaboration with Puma, the globally famous shoe brand. Unlike other games, Minecraft doesn't collaborate with outside brands very often. They recently had crossovers with Sonic the Hedgehog and Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby, but they're few and far between for the hit sandbox game.

Perhaps that's going to change in the future, and that may be starting with Puma. The title first teased the collaboration on Twitter and released an official trailer for the partnership.

Watch while we leap into a new collaboration with @PUMA coming soon! #PUMAxMinecraft https://t.co/hVciHRJslU

Minecraft x Puma officially announced with a trailer for in-game build

The trailer shows a time lapse of an impressive build. It's a shoe, which should come as a surprise to no one. It's a Puma shoe, though which shoe of theirs it is, is still unclear.

We’re on track to get our next collaboration built! 👟 We can’t share quite yet, but we can ‘shoe’ you this; so be sure to watch until the end! 💥#PUMAxMinecraft https://t.co/euvBWEWZvy

While the build is impressive, it's highly unlikely that that's the extent of the collaboration. The tweet does tease that more information will come in the future and that they can't give anything else away. In the meantime, speculation will surely ensue.

What is likely is a selection of Minecraft-themed apparel from the Puma brand. Shoes are very likely, but since Puma also makes clothes, those are also in the picture. A full line of merchandise could be on the way soon.

Taking it a step further, Minecraft avatars don't have feet, so there would be no use for adding shoes as in-game cosmetics. Shirts and skins might be possible, but a real-life line of merchandise seems far more likely than anything in the game.

To find out what might potentially be on the way, players can look no further than the Animal Crossing x Puma collaboration. With this, Puma released a line of shoes that had Animal Crossing colors as well as images on them.

Animal Crossing x Puma collaboration (Image via Puma)
Animal Crossing x Puma collaboration (Image via Puma)

Mojang did not provide any more information about the collaboration at the time of writing. This includes a release date, so players will just have to wait to find out when they might be able to purchase these collaborative items.

Edited by R. Elahi
