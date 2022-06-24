Top 5 enchanted swords in Minecraft 1.19 update

As of right now, Minecraft only has one true melee weapon: Swords. Even though axes can technically be a melee weapon, they take more durability when hitting opponents or mobs than when breaking wood. When tools are used for incorrect purposes, their durability declines quicker.

As such, swords are vital to Minecraft players. Technically, netherite is an element of the highest quality, but it requires a diamond sword and is very hard to get. Either way, diamonds are often sought out to make a good sword.

Good swords have good enchantments. This is so that they can be used to maximum efficiency. There are enchantments for drops, damage and more. Here are the five best swords to get in the Minecraft 1.19 version.

These swords and enchantments are essential in Minecraft

5) Necessary diamond sword

Two enchantments are arguably essential to a diamond sword: Looting III and Mending I. Looting III is one of the most important enchantments for any item in the game. The ability to increase the loot that players get from their slain mobs is paramount.

Mending is probably the best enchantment period. Enchanting items can be scary since eventually they will break and go away. With Mending, that fear is put to rest because it makes the item practically invincible.

4) Enchanted diamond sword

Some players aren't aiming for the best sword they can get, and that's perfectly fine. Swords are used for different purposes. In this case, the sword is geared towards loot, with the following enchantments:

Looting III

Fire Aspect II

Mending I

Sharpness isn't always necessary, especially since diamond swords already have a fairly high damage stat. Looting and Fire Aspect are great for killing mobs and getting a lot of cooked food. This saves time and coal since raw meat won't need to be cooked.

3) Strong diamond sword

Putting enchantments on a sword is expensive and sometimes the specific book is difficult to get. For that reason, some Minecraft gamers skip certain enchantments like Knockback or Unbreaking. This sword has the following enchantments:

Sharpness V

Looting III

Fire Aspect II

Mending I

This is an exceptional sword. The presence of Mending I makes the lack of Unbreaking not as detrimental.

2) Nearly maxed out sword

There are several enchantments that can be put on a sword, but not everyone likes all of them. Knockback is one of the first ones that players choose not to equip. This is largely because with a good sword, the mobs die quickly and the loot is pushed away with the Knockback effect. This sword has:

Sharpness V

Looting III

Unbreaking III

Fire Aspect II

Mending I

This sword is pretty amazing even without the extra enchantment. Sweeping Edge is a Java enchant that may or may not be put on this sword.

1) Maxed out sword

The best possible sword that players can have has all the enchantments equipped. This means that it will have:

Sharpness V

Looting III

Unbreaking III

Knockback II

Fire Aspect II

Mending I

This sword does get quite expensive, which is why Minecraft players need to put each enchantment on in order of level. Sharpness V should always be first, followed by Level III enchantments. Level II enchantments come next with Mending I being the final one.

This will give crafters the cheapest path to the maxed out sword. Once it's done, they'll have a strong, unbreakable, burning sword to cut down anyone or anything in their way.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

