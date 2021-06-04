Full list of Minecraft sword enchantments in 2021

One of the most popular weapons in Minecraft is the sword. It is an iconic part of the game and is one of the first weapons crafted when players start a new world. It is also the strongest weapon to have in battle. The damage done by the sword is more immense than a pickaxe or bow and arrow.

To give a sword, or any tool or weapon, more durability and the ability to work better, Minecraft players can use enchantments on them. Enchantments are done through an enchanting table or by typing commands when playing the PC version of Minecraft.

There are 10 enchantments Minecraft players can use their swords to level up, make them last longer, or get more bang for their buck when it comes to battles.

To attach an enchantment to a sword, players will need enchanting tables. These are made from one book, two diamonds, and four obsidian blocks. Enchanting tables use XP to level up the enchantments, but surrounding the table with books can help level up the table itself.

Enchantments can be put on any sword, including wood, stone, iron, gold, and diamond. Leveling up all of these can make them stronger, but the higher the sword, with wood being the lowest and diamond being the highest, the stronger the enchantment.

To level up enchantments for those that accept it, players must keep leveling up the same sword - or weapon - repeatedly until they reach the highest level. This is also done with the enchanting table.

All the enchantments for Minecraft swords

1) Bane of Arthropods

This Minecraft enchantment goes to level five and increases the attack on arthropods, spiders, and silverfish. The Bane of Arthropods enchantment can help kill these mobs within one hit, making it easier in battle and quicker to kill them when needed.

2) Curse of Vanishing

When enchanting Minecraft swords with the Curse of Vanishing enchantment, this will cause a cursed item to disappear after the player dies. In other words, if a player dies with a piece of armor or weapon that is enchanted, that item will instantly disappear from the inventory.

Much like the name says, this enchantment is more a curse than any help, but during battles or while playing on a multiplayer Minecraft server, this can be helpful. This enchantment only goes to level one, which may be a good thing.

The Curse of Binding and Curse of Vanishing Enchantments were added in the #MCPE/#Minecraft 1.2.10 BETA and is only accessible through Villager Trading! :D pic.twitter.com/g2IKiQSwVW — Minecraft News (@beta_mcpe1) February 5, 2018

3) Fire Aspect

In Minecraft, this enchantment is one of the most useful. When a sword has the Fire Aspect enchantment, whatever it hits will immediately be set on fire. This can be most helpful when killing animals for fuel, as it cooks the meat dropped, without the need for a stove and fuel to cook it.

This Minecraft enchantment can also be useful in battle, as the sword will set mobs on fire, aiding players in escaping. The Fire Aspect enchantment only goes to level two.

4) Knockback

One of the common things seen in Minecraft fights is that after being hit, players back up. This is called knockback. Enchanting a sword with the Knockback enchantment will increase the knockback dealt when a mob or another player is hit with the sword. Doing so repels them backward. This can aid players when they are trying to escape a hostile situation.

5) Looting

This is one of the best enchantments to have on a sword. The Looting enchantment is most helpful to players trying to acquire a massive amount of goods. This can be any item in Minecraft that is accumulated in bulk.

Looting enchantment in Minecraft increases the loot that a mob or enemy drops when they are killed with an enchanted sword. This enchantment can go from level one to three.

This simple but useful resource pack will add more info and custom icons to the enchantment text in your items! Free download and install instructions below! #Minecraft



⚒ Advanced Enchantment Tooltips: https://t.co/gWNRBSWvTU pic.twitter.com/f2T46CfTof — PlanetMinecraft (@PlanetMinecraft) August 17, 2020

6) Mending

The Mending enchantment only goes to level one, but it uses XP to mend tools, armor, and weapons, which are most useful when in battle. It is also helpful when players are unable to mend or craft more tools.

While it is one of the most expensive enchantments because it consumes XP, it is helpful, especially on a sword made of gold and diamond.

7) Sharpness

This enchantment is similar to Smite. Sharpness increases attack damage on mobs and enemies when hit. If a zombie normally dies with two hits, it will be dead in a single blow with the Sharpness enchantment.

This Minecraft enchantment can go from level one to level five.

8) Smite

This enchantment only works on the undead mobs. While Sharpness can work on any, the Smite enchantment increases attack damage when undead mobs are attacked, such as Zombies and the Drowned.

The Smite enchantment on Minecraft reaches levels one through five.

9) Sweeping Edge

A different way to attack enemies in Minecraft is with a sweep attack. This is done by sweeping downward with a sword, causing damage from above the enemy's head rather than around the torso area. The sweeping edge enchantment increases the damage done by a sweep attack. The enchantment can only reach level three.

10) Unbreaking

The Unbreaking enchantment increases the durability of the item a player is holding, whether it is a sword, an ax, or a crossbow. This can make an item last longer than intended, which is great when in battle. However, the enchantment only goes to level three.

Didn't think people will discover the shecret Screaming V enchantment so quickly! pic.twitter.com/ny6ZHsMdQ8 — Ulraf (@_Ulraf_) May 11, 2021

While these enchantments can be used on any Minecraft weapon, tool or piece of armor, the sword provides the best protection and most used weapon in the game. Adding a combination of enchantments can make the sword a powerful weapon.

These effects may take many days to deplete, and enchantments can be stacked to make a brutal weapon. In fact, all 10 enchantments could, in theory, be used on a sword at the same time as an experiment. The possibilities are endless in Minecraft.

