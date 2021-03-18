5 best Minecraft enchantments for weapons in 2021

Minecraft has a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from, including bows, swords, pickaxes, axes, shovels, hoes and even tridents.

Some of these weapons are used to kill mobs and other players, while others are used for tasks such as farming or mining.

Although all of these weapons can be used to kill a mob or a player, each one is useful for a specific task. For example, a pickaxe is ideal for mining, an axe is great for cutting wood and a sword is best for killing mobs.

The best part about all of these weapons is that they can be enchanted. However, the question is: what is the best enchantment across all weapons in Minecraft?

What are the best weapon enchantments for Minecraft in 2021?

#1 Unbreaking

Unbreaking (Image via Reddit)

Unbreaking is an enchantment that increases the durability of a player's weapon in Minecraft. It allows players to get more uses out of the weapon they are using. The chances of the weapon's durability getting reduced are also low when using this enchantment.

Unbreaking is very helpful when mining since it increases the amount of blocks a player can mine. The maximum level of enchantment for Unbreaking is Unbreaking three.

#2 Mending

Mending (Image via DigMinecraft on YouTube)

Mending is a great enchantment for weapons in Minecraft. The Mending enchantment takes all of the XP that a player earns from mobs or mining while using a weapon. It then uses the XP to repair the weapon.

The Mending enchantment is special as it is a treasure enchantment. This means Mending cannot be found on an enchantment table. It can only be found in the Minecraft world.

The maximum level of enchantment for Mending is level one.

#3 Sharpness

Sharpness (Image via WikiHow)

The Sharpness enchantment allows a player's weapon to deal greater damage during melee attacks. It is a really good enchantment to have on a sword.

The maximum level of enchantment for Sharpness is level five. The higher the enchantment level, the more damage the weapon will deal.

#4 Efficiency

Efficiency (Image via Gamepedia)

The Efficiency enchantment in Minecraft increases the mining speed of the player. It speeds up the mining process and saves the player time when mining large blocks such as obsidian.

Efficiency can increase the amount of blocks that players can mine within a minute and reduce the amount of time it takes to mine obsidian. The maximum level of enchantment for Efficiency is level five.

#5 Fortune

Fortune (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Fortune is an enchantment that increases the chances of players getting more drops of resources in Minecraft.

Fortune is a really handy enchantment to have when mining because players will be able to get more resources when mining blocks like diamonds. The maximum level of enchantment for Fortune is level three.