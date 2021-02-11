Curse of Vanishing is an enchantment in Minecraft that will cause a piece of gear that possesses it to disappear from existence when a Minecraft player dies with the item equipped or in their inventory.

Curse enchantments can be a nightmare for players to deal with, as they place a negative effect on the piece of gear that has the curse. Pieces of gear that have been enchanted with Curse of Vanishing have the potential to completely disappear from existence.

If a Minecraft player has a piece of gear with Curse of Vanishing on their person when they die, the piece of gear will vanish from the game world forever. This item is not retrievable when this happens, and depending on the item, it could be a substantial loss.

This article breaks down how the Curse of Vanishing enchantment works in Minecraft, as well as explains how to obtain it.

How the Curse of Vanishing enchantment works in Minecraft

Items that have been enchanted with Curse of Vanishing are doomed to disappear, unless a player takes extraordinary precautions to prevent it.

If a Minecraft player is about to die, the best thing for them to do is throw the piece of gear with Curse of Vanishing on the ground manually. Even if the player dies, the piece of gear will still be there for players to retrieve.

However, in order to pull this off, Minecraft players will need to act very quickly. In cases of emergencies or when surrounded by lava, this method may simply not be possible.

The other thing that a player can do is only have items with the curse on them, when they are performing very safe tasks that have a low potential for death. This method is also not perfect, as it may prevent items from being used to their full potential.

One of the best methods that Minecraft players can use is to store their items with Curse of Vanishing in a shulker box.

The effect of the shulker box will negate the effect of curse, allowing players to keep the item by retrieving the shulker box.

Minecraft players who don't mind cheating can also use a console command to change their gamerule for keepInventory to true.

At the end of the day, Curse of Vanishing can be a real pain to deal with, as players will likely eventually lose the item that has it when they die.

Curse of Vanishing functions the exact same way when a mob possesses an item with Curse of Vanishing. When the mob dies, the item will disappear from the game world.

Fun Fact: Curse of Vanishing is compatible with the greatest number of different types of items, compared to all the other enchantments in Minecraft.

How to get the Curse of Vanishing enchantment

Putting Curse of Vanishing on a pair of diamond boots, with an anvil and enchantment book in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players who want to obtain this specific enchantment will need to do a little bit of extra work, as opposed to many other enchantments.

Curse of Vanishing is a treasure enchantment, which means that it can only be acquired as an enchanting book from chest loot, fishing, raid rewards (Bedrock Only), or buying it from a librarian villager with emeralds.

Note: There is a known bug in Bedrock Edition that is preventing players from obtaining a cursed enchantment book from villagers. This means that Bedrock players will need to use one of the other methods to obtain it.

