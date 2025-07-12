All Steve skins in Minecraft's history

Steve is the popular default skin in Minecraft since it is the oldest in the game. It is essentially a brown-skinned male character with a light blue t-shirt and navy blue pants. This was the first skin players were allowed to use for their in-game character when the game released in 2011.
While there are multiple kinds of default skins in the game today, Steve used to have loads of different variations simply because of its popularity. Here is a list of every Steve skin variation in Minecraft's entire history.
Every Steve skin created in Minecraft's history
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Though this list showcases every Steve skin variation, not every one of them was directly created by Mojang or implemented in the game. Some of these skins are from videos or different games and resource packs as well.
- Original Steve
- Tennis Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Tuxedo Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Athlete Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Scottish Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Prisoner Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Cyclist Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Boxer Steve - from the Default Skin Pack
- Party Steve - MINECON Earth 2017 Skin Pack
- Jumper? - 2015 Holiday Skin Pack
- Parka? - 2015 Holiday Skin Pack
- Santa Steve - Festive Skin Pack
- Plastic Steve - Plastic Texture Pack
- Hazmat Steve - Stranger Things Skin Pack
- Bobblehead Steve - Unlockable skin from Grid Runners
- Cinematic Steve - Showed in several Mojang cinematic videos
- Steve (YouTube) - Various humorous Steve skins in Ten Things You Probably Didn't Know About Minecraft YouTube video
- Archaeologist Steve - Minecraft Character Creator Sticker Book
- Steve (Advent Calendar) - Minecraft Advent Calendar: Book Collection
- Steve - Super Duper Graphics Pack
As the list of Steve variantions clearly mentions, most of these skins are part of a special skin pack or texture pack in Bedrock Edition and Java Edition. Most of them were part of a popular skin pack called The Default Skin Pack, in which various Steve-like Scottish Steve, Cyclist Steve, Tuxedo Steve, etc., were added.
Later, some skin packs were also introduced in MINECON, and festive seasons back in 2017 and 2015. Unique Steve appearances were also featured in other forms of entertainment, like Mojang's promotional videos, fan art, etc.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft player showcases beautiful Torii gate-inspired docking stations for happy ghasts
- Minecraft Critters n' Crawlers mod guide
- How copper update will change Minecraft forever
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!