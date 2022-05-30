Minecraft Redditor shares perfect birthday cake for their kid

Minecraft has completely invaded popular culture. Elements of the game are found routinely in everyday life and an entire generation of players knows parody songs by heart. The game's merchandise is found at nearly every major retail store. The game has its claws everywhere and has been increasing in popularity over the last 13 years.

There are probably very few people who have never played the game. It's been around since 2009 and almost anyone who has had a console, mobile device or computer in that time span has played the game.

It's even become a part of the dining experience. There are, of course, Minecraft-themed eating utensils and dishes, but there are also actual food items that are themed for the game.

Another real-life Minecraft cake (Image via Robyn Doucette'YouTube)

One Minecraft Redditor shared what they did for their child by getting them arguably the perfect cake for a birthday party.

Redditor shares awesome birthday cake they made for their Minecraft-loving child

There are always popular brands that get placed on cakes. No bakery item sells quite like a Spider-Man cake for a child or a Batman cake with the symbol painted on in icing. These types of cakes are always popular, and a Minecraft one is no different.

However, they're not usually that detailed. Sometimes the nicer cakes have things on them, but they're usually not too complex. These cakes won't show up on Cake Boss.

However, this particular cake might. It's homemade and an original design by Redditor u/aNoPHeLeS84. The result is incredible, to say the least.

This Redditor decided to recreate an entire village, complete with LEGO minifigures for a skeleton, a pig, Alex, and Steve. It seems the creators did not have actual Minecraft elements to add (save for the LEGOs), so they had to get really creative.

For trees, they used Twix bars with green on top for the leaves. Sand was replicated with rice krispie treats. Other elements, like the dirt blocks, were done with some impressive icing work. There may even be some gelatin in place of water.

All in all, there are a lot of elements of the game present here. Naturally, all the LEGO minifigures are straight from it. There's also a garden, trees, a well, a couple of generated structures.

It's an impressive piece of work that has the community buzzing. The comments are filled with love and appreciation for the creation.

One Redditor remembered wanting a cake like that themselves back in the day.

Another shared the same sentiment and wished they had gotten a cake like this when they were younger.

Others were just impressed by what is truly a work of art.

At least one player was shocked at how the cake seems to be defying all logic and physics.

The average person should probably not be able to make such an impressive cake, which is why so many commenters were just in awe.

Several users shared their own experience with custom-made cakes.

Overall, the post has received quite a bit of love thus far. In just 21 hours, this wonderful cake has gotten over 13 thousand upvotes.

