Welcome to Rockville 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Welcome to Rockville festival returns next year from May 18 to 21 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The festival just dropped its lineup schedule, and the headliners, which include metal legends like Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, and Tool. A number of bands will back them at the festival.

In a statement, Rockville festival producer Danny Wimmer said:

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome to Rockville. Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Welcome to Rockville 2023 Festival Tickets and other details

Interested fans can access passes to the Welcome to Rockville 2023 Festival from its official website. At the time of this article’s writing, single-day, weekend general admission, and VIP passes were available via the festival’s official website. Layaway options are also available for the attendees via the website.

They are priced as follows:

General Admission

Single-day tickets from $109.99

Weekend passes from $274.99

Weekend passes (4-day pack) from $999

VIP Admission

Weekend VIP passes from $609.99

Single Day VIP passes from $209.99

Welcome to Rockville 2023 Festival Lineup

May 18, 2023

Slipknot

Rob Zombie

Queens of the Stone Age

Puscifer

Trivium

Bullet For My Valentine

Black Veil Brides

May 19, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold

Evanescence

Hardy

I Prevail

Motionless In White

Asking Alexandria

Sleeping with Sirens

May 20, 2023

Pantera

Godsmack

Alice Cooper

Chevelle

Alter Bridge

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evenin

Knocked Loose

May 21, 2023

Tool

Deftones

Incubus

The Mars Volta

Coheed & Cambria

More about the headliners of the festival

Among the headliners are the surviving members of Pantera, who announced a reunion tour earlier this year. The surviving members of Pantera, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, will be backed by Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

The heavy metal band, formed by the late Abbott brothers in 1981, last performed two decades back in 2001. While guitarist Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 during a live concert, his brother Vinnie Paul passed away in 2018 due to heart disease.

Also among the headliners are heavy metal band Slipknot, which was formed in 1995. The band, known for its aggressive style of music and distinctive masked personas, will also separately hit the road for their KnotFest. They rose to popularity after the release of their 1999 eponymous debut album.

The band won a Grammy for their song Before I Forget in the Best Metal Performance category in 2006. Their most recent single includes The Chapeltown Rag. The band's lineup features percussionist Shawn Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison, and bassist Paul Gray.

Slipknot recently released their seventh full-length album, The End, So Far, in September via Roadrunner Records. The album boasts twelve tracks and lasts for 57 minutes and 31 seconds.

