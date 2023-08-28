"Well deserved”: Fans elated as Shakira is set to be honored with MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs

Shakira is set to be honored with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer will be the first South American artist to receive this award. Last year, the talented Nicki Minaj was the recipient of this honor.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award celebrates artists who have made a significant impact on the music world through their innovative and memorable music videos. Some of the music legends who have received this award in the past include Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears.

Fans of the Colombian-born singer took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement, with one fan writing, "well deserved."

Shakira's star has been shining brightly, especially after her impressive performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez. Since then, she's been releasing a bunch of catchy songs.

Some of which she collaborated on with other artists like Rauw Alejandro, Anuel AA, Black Eyed Peas, Karol G, Bizarrap, and Ozuna.

Fans react to news of Shakira receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year

Twitter is flooded with fans celebrating Shakira after news surfaced that she is being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year. One fan said it's over for the doubters after she receives the awards, while another said she totally deserved it.

The award show is set to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, and artists Demi Lovato and Karol G are among the exciting lineup of artists who will be performing at the show. Shakira is also set to perform at the 2023 VMAs, which will air live at 8 pm ET/PT.

The Hips Don't Lie singer is the second Latina artist to receive this award after Jennifer Lopez. The On My Way singer was bestowed this award five years ago.

The singer made her first appearance at the VMAs in 2002 and performed her hit song Objection (Tango), while her last appearance was in 2006 with Wyclef Jean, with the duo performing Hips Don’t Lie.

Shakira has three Grammy awards and six nominations to her name

From her roots in Colombia, the Colombian-born singer's journey has taken her from local fame to international acclaim as one of the most influential Latin pop crossover artists. Born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla, Colombia, she rose to fame in the Latin music scene before captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of rock-influenced sounds and poetic lyrics.

Shakira's rise to prominence began with her early success throughout Latin America. After showcasing her musical talent on the soap opera El Oasis, she captured attention with her 1995 album Pies Descalzos, which produced hits like Estoy Aqui" and Ojos Así. Her distinct blend of rock and Arabic influences marked her as an artist who defied musical boundaries.

In 2001, she embarked on a new chapter, releasing her first English-language album, Laundry Service. The album's smash hit Whenever, Wherever propelled her to international stardom, and she continued to win over audiences with subsequent albums like Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, and She Wolf.

Shakira's ability to craft poetic lyrics and her dedication to writing her own songs set her apart as a truly unique artist. Her impact on the music industry earned her prestigious awards and honors, including numerous Grammy wins and a special recognition from MTV with the Video Vanguard Award. Apart from her three Grammys, the Whenever, Wherever singer won twelve Latin Grammy Awards.

Beyond her solo work, her collaborations have further solidified her influence. She partnered with artists like Wyclef Jean, Rihanna, Maluma, and the Black Eyed Peas, creating chart-topping hits that resonated with audiences around the globe.

Her performance alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020 showcased her enduring star power.

Shakira's ability to connect with fans across languages and cultures has cemented her as a beloved icon. As she continues to release new music and evolve as an artist, her legacy remains a testament to her unparalleled musical journey and her role in bridging the gap between Latin and mainstream pop music.

Her dedication to self-expression, poetic storytelling, and unwavering talent and impact on the music world are nothing short of extraordinary.