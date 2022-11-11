Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty and Frosty Key Tags: release date, price, and more explored

The fast food restaurant business is releasing a limited-edition Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty just in time for the holiday season. On Tuesday, November 15, new flavors will be available at Wendy's restaurants across the United States and may be ordered in-store or via Wendy's app.

Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, revealed:

"Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays. From this summer's break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy's to deliver the most crave-able, iconic seasonal flavors"

First taste of the holiday season with arrival of Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty and Frosty Key Tags

Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Li, said in a press release:

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years.”

Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty, the peppermint edition of the famous Chocolate Frosty, will be thick and creamy with bursts of fresh peppermint.

The well-liked Frosty Key Tags are also being made available by Wendy’s along with the new Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty. The tags, which cost $2 each, grant the bearer a free year’s supply of Jr. Frosty treats with any purchase.

From November 21, 2022, to January 29, 2023, the Frosty Key Tags will be sold at participating Wendy’s restaurants in the United States or via Wendy’s mobile app, with all earnings contributing to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

With the introduction of its new Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty, Wendy’s joins coffee shops like Dunkin’ and Starbucks in kicking off the holiday season early.

Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap are three new seasonal delicacies Dunkin' introduced to its menu. Additionally, Starbucks revealed a new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl Bakery item, and earlier this month, the brand also released its well-liked holiday cups.

More about Wendy's

Dave Thomas established Wendy’s in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. The guiding principle of Wendy’s system, “Quality Is Our Recipe®,” served as the foundation upon which Dave established his company.

The most well-known offerings of Wendy’s are its made-to-order square hamburgers, which are created with fresh, never-frozen beef***, freshly made salads, and other iconic dishes, including chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty® dessert.



This fast-food restaurant is dedicated to upholding moral standards and improving people’s lives. This is demonstrated by the company’s sponsorship of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its flagship Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® initiative, which aims to place every child in the North American foster care system in a loving, permanent home.

With the goal of being the world's most successful and well-liked restaurant brand, Wendy’s and its franchisees already employ hundreds of thousands of people across roughly 7,000 stores globally.

