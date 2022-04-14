Wet n Wild x Care Bears: Where to buy, products, price, and everything to know about the unexpected collaboration 

Wet n Wild and Care Bears have collaborated for a limited-edition collection to celebrate the "lovable, huggable" Care-a-Lot posse's 40th anniversary.

The collection features a vibrant and seemingly never-ending bountiful of skincare, make-up and body products.

The range has been available for purchase at Walmart stores and online on Wet n Wild Beauty's website since April 2. It will arrive at Ulta Beauty on April 17, Target (online only) on April 15, Rite Sid on April 25, Walgreens on May 2, and Amazon (date to be announced).

Products in the Wet n Wild x Care Bears collection

Brighten Your Day Primer Serum ($9): This sunflower oil, Vitamin C, and niacinamide primer serum "soothes and brightens the skin" while nourishing it before make-up application.

Give Me TLC Lip Care Kit ($11): This lip kit contains the birthday cake-scented Make It Sweet Lip Scrub ($6) and lavender-scented Play, Sleep, and Repeat ($6) lip mask. The two-piece kit will only be available on Ulta Beauty, though its components can be ordered individually on the Wet n Wild website.

Shimmer Lip Gloss ($6): This gloss is available in four shades of cherry red, bright fuschia, sparkly frosty pink, and a traditional, shimmering clear gloss. This ultra-lightweight, nonsticky formula provides a light coat of sheer color with multi-dimensional pearl pigments that deliver brilliant dimension.

Caring Counts Eye & Face Palette ($17): Featuring 15 buttery-soft shades of "soft mattes, sparkly shimmers, gleaming satins, and self-adhering multi-dimensional glitters," this palette is an ode to each Care Bear.

Do What You Love Blush ($6): The hyper-pigmented blush is velvety soft and wakes up the complexion with a healthy-looking flush of color.

Live, Laugh, Hug Bronzer ($6): This highly-pigmented formula claims to lend extra warmth, color, and depth that "instantly warms both your complexion and your heart."

Let Your Light Shine Highlighter ($6): This blendable and buildable baked highlighter is specially infused with ultra-reflective pearl pigments to give the skin a radiant glow.

My Lucky Day and Wish Big! Lashes ($6 each): The former offers feathery, flared-out false lashes. Meanwhile, the latter provides voluminous, full-body false lashes that add instant bold volume and eye-catching dimension.

Eyelash Curler & Mascara Set ($9): The volumizing mascara and Wet n Wild's signature eyelash curler now come in a limited-edition color adorned with the Care Bear charm.

Pick Me Up Hydrating Face Mist ($9): A gentle formulation of antioxidant-rich blueberry and acai berry fruit extract, this face mist aims to "brighten, smooth and soothe skin for a dewy, healthy glow."

Get Through The Night Setting Spray ($9): Lock all your Wet n Wild make-up in place with this gentle lavender-scented, niacinamide-enriched setting spray that keeps the shine at bay.

Cheer You Up Gem Face Mask ($6): These peel-off decorative self-adhesive face gems are perfect to elevate any party or celebratory look.

Stand Out and Shine! and Free To Shine Glitter Gel ($6 each): These specially-formulated concentrated, hyper-reflective glitter gels provide a "highly-pigmented and multi-dimensional sparkle effect." They are fit for use on both face and body.

Think Happy Thoughts and Good Vibes Only Artificial Nails ($6 each): These artificial nails are designed to be applied with ease, made with a special comfort-fit technology.

Resting Bear Face Cleansing Balm ($9): Cleanse your full-face of Wet n Wild x Care Bear make-up with this skin-loving balm. Its "buttery texture" melts away makeup and impurities. It can be followed by a water-based cleanser for an effective double-cleanse.

If you're looking for a make-up bag to store this massive haul, Wet n Wild has got you covered with the Handle with Care Makeup Bag ($17).

The entire collection can be bought together as the Care Bears PR Box for $79.00.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

