What does ‘academic weapon’ mean? College study hack goes viral on TikTok

TikTok is buzzing with the viral "academic weapon" trend, which is giving university students study hacks to sail through their courses.

According to Urban Dictionary, an "academic weapon" is a person (typically a student) "that acquires traits that are seen by many as scholarly."

While the term first became popular in 2010, TikToker Bradley Kraut, @name_is_brad, reintroduced it on September 13, 2022, in his viral video posted on the social media platform. The 21-year-old Penn State University student describes himself as the "OG academic weapon."

His video shows him engaging in "studious behavior," as he says, "absolute academic weapon... academic weapon." Kraut's profile has since gone viral, with over 19 million likes and 550k followers. His key advice is to show up to classes, be organized, and build rapport with the professors.

"This guy is the only reason I'm passing any of my classes:" Netizens react to the academic weapon trend

While Brad's advice is nothing new, however, internet users seem to have zeroed in on the trend. Some Tiktokers even commended his energy and thanked him for his tips and advice.

Others have taken his trademark quote and added it to their videos of their study habits, some a bit ironically. Here are some of the hilarious TikToks.

Beyond academics: Brad Kraut's "kicking the sheets" mindset

Brad is not just giving academic advice. The Penn State senior has been motivating everyone to inculcate lifestyle changes and aim for a productive day. According to him, it is important to "kick the sheets" rather than going on social media or lazing around and start the day with physical activity energizing themselves.

In an interview with Giuliana Fogiano of the Center County Report, he commented,

"First thing in the morning, you need to get out of the bed and do some type of physical activity, whether that's push-ups, jumping jacks, (or) high knees... whatever it may be to set the tone... to get the mind going, to set the tone and win the day... and build that champion mindset."

Doing spontaneous physical activity is not the key goal; it is to begin your day right and easily balance multiple activities throughout the day. In an interview with the Center County Report, Kraut stated that the book, The 5 AM Club, was the inspiration behind his philosophy. The tagline, "Kick the sheets, Win the day," sums up his aim.

Who is Brad Kraut?

Born in Bucks County with a passion for the media from a young age, Bradley Kraut has been active on social media since he was a sophomore in high school, where he managed a fitness page.

He later became involved with multiple organizations at Penn State, including Twenty, JEPRA Jeans, Cuts Clothing, Penn State Cheerleading, and Limitless, while maintaining his social media and fitness habits and being an academic weapon.

Brad now aims to build his own brand and create content around it. He recently filed an LLC (Limited Liability Company) for Kick The Sheets, intending to turn it into a "barstool-level media company and opening up gyms and kitchens." He even sells merchandise based on the brand, like clothing, with this phrase on shirts, mugs, flags, etc.

