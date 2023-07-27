RuPaul's Drag Race alum Adore Delano recently used social media to make a very important announcement. The reality star and drag queen recently posted a post on her Instagram account to open up about her transition. The reality star and drag queen’s preferred pronouns are she/her but is okay with being referred to as they/them.

“Happiest that I’ve ever been in my adult life”: RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Adore Delano opens up about transitioning

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 contestant Adore Delano recently took to social media to share an important announcement with the world. The drag superstar who has appeared in several reality shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Ex on the Beach, and American Idol recently took to Instagram to talk about transitioning, body dysphoria, and more.

She noted that she started the process three months ago but kept it under wraps because she wanted to go through puberty privately.

"It’s the happiest I’ve ever been," Adore said.

The drag queen told the audience that it started when she was a little kid who didn’t feel like she belonged anywhere. Adore stated that she didn’t understand the body that God gave her and tried to make sense of it and “just go with it.”

She added that while she tried for a decade, it wasn’t good for her mental stability, and had feelings of belonging to the “other gender.” Adore noted that since she has been sober, which was two years ago, it became harder for her to relate to the person she saw when she looked in the mirror.

She added that she’s “straight edge” now and feeling her feelings and “allowing them to be.”

"This is the feeling of dysphoria to euphoria", she added.

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum recalled coming out as bis*xual at the age of 12 followed by coming out as gay and stated that when she reached high school, she started feeling a complete disconnect from her body.

She added that all through high school, she lived as a woman and came out to her mother as transgender.

"I told my mom that I’m not a boy, I’m a girl. I want to live my life as as girl and I am so blessed to have a mom, especially in the subculture that I grew up in, that was understanding," she added.

The RuPaul's Drag Race contestant recalled her mother being really understanding and telling her that they will figure it out together.

She added that her mother said at the time “let’s get you through school” and told her to “put up a fight” when she needed to.

RuPaul's Drag Race aired season 15 earlier this year in April 2023.