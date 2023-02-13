What is Alex Morizio’s job? Everything to know about Next Level Chef contestant

Fox is bringing back Next Level Chef for its second season on Sunday, February 12. The new season will showcase 18 contestants divided into teams of six, performing under mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais to create the best dishes possible and win a $250,000 grand prize.

48-year-old home cook Alex Morizio is one of six members under team Nyesha Arrington. He works as the Regional Medical Director of the ICC Intensivist Group, Miami. According to his LinkedIn profile, his job is to "evaluate and manage intensive care unit practices in hospitals of need."

He is also responsible for hiring ICU physicians and maintaining relationships between the caretakers. Alex is also responsible for quality metrics in his hospital, which include sepsis mortality rates and the length of stay in the ICU.

Next Level Chef contestant Alex Morizio began his own cooking series on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic

Alex Morizio is from Brooklyn and is currently living in Miami. He attended Rutgers University in 1993 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Alex then enrolled in the Ross University School of Medicine to get his doctorate in medicine, and he graduated in 2002. He then finished his training at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, which is where he realized that he wanted to work in the ICU. In an interview, he said:

“I graduated from an internal medicine residency program and was in love with ICU medicine from the start, so I proceeded to do a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Maimonides for three more years.”

Morizio moved south in 2008 to take upon the role of Regional Medical Director of the ICC Intensivist Group. He was also curious about the business aspect of the health industry and decided to get an MBA in Health Management and Policy from the University of Miami.

Alex used to perform at Miami-area comedy clubs before the pandemic and decided to create a cooking series on Instagram Live when the clubs had to close because of the lockdown. He said in an interview:

"I still wanted to entertain and I still wanted to be connected to people. So on a whim, I just turned on the camera one night and everyone started watching the cooking show."

The first episode of his cooking series, Cooking With Al, debuted on April 22, 2020, and he posts fresh episodes every Tuesday on his Instagram account. He is also the host of the Take a Sip podcast.

About Next Level Chef season 2

Next Level Chef is a one-in-a-kind culinary challenge involving three different kitchens with different circumstances, where each and every chef will have to participate in the given challenges while trying to make the best dishes possible.

The winner of the competition will win a $250,000 cash prize, a one-year internship with the mentors, and bragging rights.

Fox's description of Next Level Chef reads:

"Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges in a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar."

Next Level Chef premieres on Fox on Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 pm ET, after the screening of the Super Bowl. After that, the show will move back to its original airing time, which is every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the competition on Fox's website after the television premiere.

