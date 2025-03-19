What are the allegations against Harry Sisson? Snapchat grooming controversy explored as multiple alleged victims come forward 

Liberal influencer Harry Sisson is currently trending online after several women accused him of grooming and inappropriate behavior via TikTok on March 18, 2025. According to the allegations, the 22-year-old reportedly made romantic advances to at least a dozen women and seemingly attempted to influence them to share explicit photos on Snapchat.

Disclaimer: This article has references to grooming and misconduct. Discretion is advised.

Sisson allegedly claimed they were the only women he was talking to. One of his accusers is an alleged domestic abuse survivor. The accusations against Sisson came forward after investigative journalist Sarah Fields compiled them from TikTok and shared them on the social media platform X.

Fields mentioned Sisson allegedly misleading women and trying to convince them that he had “no roster” and “respected them for more than their bodies.”

One of the first accusers is Dianna Michelle, who claimed on her TikTok profile that she began an alleged relationship with Harry Sisson in 2022 after connecting with him via Instagram DMs. However, she claimed that she soon discovered he was also “dating” one of her friends.

“I didn’t speak to him after that for a good long while because I’m not gonna sit here and compete for a f**king TikToker,” Michelle said in her TikTok video.

She further mentioned how she later identified five other women who reportedly had similar experiences with the influencer. Notably, Harry Sisson, who was previously rumored to be gay, responded to the allegations by calling his accusers “lunatics,” as reported by Headline USA.

More about the ongoing Harry Sisson controversy

Multiple alleged victims of Harry Sisson took to TikTok earlier this week to share their accounts. The common element in their anecdotes was that the Democratic influencer allegedly manipulated them into thinking he was only interested in them while also seemingly asking them to share inappropriate photos via Snapchat.

A woman named Serenity Dawn has demanded that Sisson be held “ACCOUNTABLE” despite being an “incredibly influential person.”

“I personally shared my experiences to further validate the other women, and to show the pattern of behavior by this creator… There have been no apologies, and multiple women are now being called insane, and this is becoming a very big thing,” Dawn shared in her TikTok video.

Another user named Hannah (@americanahhannah) claimed to have known Harry Sisson since their teenage years and called him manipulative and predatory, reportedly acting on the same toxic pattern for years. She also mentioned how nobody believed her when she first shared her experiences.

Likewise, Carlee Hosch detailed her alleged relationship with Harry Sisson, which they reportedly conducted through “private chats” meant for “his eyes only.” Her lengthy videos contained alleged screenshots of her explicit conversations with the accused, who she claimed “wooed” her from the beginning and “played” her for roughly nine months.

“He loved it. He loved that I was not entertaining anyone else the way I was entertaining him,” Carlee claimed in her clip.

As per the alleged screenshots, Sisson reportedly told Hosch his wish to have unprotected s*x with her while describing her b*ttocks as “fat” and calling her “wifey material.” Six months later, he purportedly told the accuser that he couldn’t be exclusive with her as his “mind and energy” were focused on “other places right now,” and not because there were other women.

Upon confrontation, Harry Sisson reportedly said he should have made his “intentions clear.” Carlee Hosch further claimed the content creator posted a “thirst trap” of himself and his new girlfriend soon after breaking up with her.

She also blamed him for taking advantage of her vulnerability and depression, a condition she had been struggling with since her alleged car accident. Later, she reportedly discovered that he was leading other women at the same time as her.

As per investigative journalist Sara Fields, Carlee was demanding “accountability” not only for herself but also for her alleged fellow victims. She added that he was “yet to acknowledge that he did anything wrong,” calling it “sad.” Hosch reportedly shared being “shocked” that many others had similar “horrible experiences” but felt “beyond blessed” to have connected with “so many amazing people” who confirmed that her “feelings” were “valid.”

Another woman named Sara (@PlayMatesara on TikTok), who called herself a domestic violence survivor, alleged that Sisson seemingly told her he was not just interested in her s*xually but instead wanted to know her.

However, according to Sara, it was just the opposite, and Sisson was claimed to be “different online than he is in real life.” Reportedly, he manipulated her into sending private pictures while making her believe she was “the only one.”

Meanwhile, Sara Fields, who’s also a Republican State Delegate and exposed Harry Sisson on X, claimed:

“When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were ‘fake.’”

Fields also called out Sisson for continuing to “collect millions of views for his videos claiming that he is a supporter of women and a champion for women’s rights.”

For those uninitiated, Harry Sisson is a political commentator and influencer who the Democrats hired to engage young voters online during the 2024 election cycle. He has been pictured with former President Joe Biden at the White House and has called out Donald Trump on social media.

As per Times Now, he has Irish roots and was born in Singapore but moved to the USA at the age of 17. Harry Sisson attended New York University and has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok. He was featured on CNN last year with Erin Burnett.

