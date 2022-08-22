What does ALR mean in text? Meaning of TikTok slang explored

TikTok video captions are getting saturated with the term ALR, leaving viewers confused about its meaning and significance.

Shortcodes and abbreviations make up a considerable part of the internet culture. People use them not only to save time but also to look cool in front of their social media fans and followers.

TikTok is a community of over a million daily users from all around the world. This means that the short video-sharing platform is introduced with new terms and words every other day.

Let's find out what the term ALR is and why it is spamming the video-sharing platform.

What is the full form of ALR?

ًsana @yatozaii so i kept using 'alr' thinking it's already but it's actually alright? this is so embarassing so i kept using 'alr' thinking it's already but it's actually alright? this is so embarassing https://t.co/Bsb4L8aQkQ

ALR can mean two different things on the internet. The most popular full form for the term is "Alright." The second meaning of the term, which is not as popular, is "A Little Respect."

TikTok users mostly use the term when they need to use the word "alright."

The hashtag for the abbreviation has over 47.2 million views on TikTok, and various videos are linked to the said hashtag, including comedy, dance, singing, makeup, art, and more. So, it is safe to say that the term is not connected to any particular sub-community on TikTok or challenge.

$$$ @vroniicuh Since when is alr an acronym for alright??? My cousin is too much Since when is alr an acronym for alright??? My cousin is too much😂 https://t.co/HcYavF4Upe

It is unclear why creators are using the hashtag in their video captions. However, a plausible assumption states that the hashtag helps people get more views on their videos.

The popularity of these hashtags can help videos land on the FYP page, gaining them more traction than usual.

A few other popular abbreviations/terms from TikTok

TikTok is filled with abbreviations that help its creators to communicate better. Many other words become popular because they sound cool to the userbase.

Here are a few more terms that are popular on the platform:

1) Flex: Flex is a term used in place of "show off" or "unique selling point." The phrase comes from "flexing muscles," which means showing off muscles. It is used when people want to brag about something.

ROYALE @royalepains My biggest flex rn is seeing everything I prayed for come into fruition right before my eyes My biggest flex rn is seeing everything I prayed for come into fruition right before my eyes

2) Slay: Slay is used when someone succeeds at something. It has become popular in the beauty community, with people using phrases like "slay that look" and "the makeup is slaying." The word slowly crept into other communities and became a synonym for amazing, great or popular.

‏ً @yangwonbear jungwon changed his wv pfp into cat for just a second then change it back to his orig pfp jungwon changed his wv pfp into cat for just a second then change it back to his orig pfp 😭 https://t.co/DfvFW13uMe

3) PFP: PFP stands for Profile Picture. Sometimes the term is also confused with "promo for promo," which is usually abbreviated to P4P.

People use the term as hashtags for better reach and sometimes in conversation when addressing their display/profile pictures.

4) IB: IB is the short form for "inspired by." Numerous trends in TikTok can be traced back to a particular creator. It is a general courtesy on the app to give credit to the person who has come up with a challenge or trend.

5) Receipts: The meaning of Receipts is very different on TikTok than what they mean in the real world. The word is mostly used by drama channels or tabloid accounts that feature various dramas happening among popular creators.

The word "receipts" is used as a synonym for proof, including deleted posts, pictures, screenshots of conversations, etc.

