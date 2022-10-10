What is Analyse Talavera’s job? The Challenge contestant’s career explored ahead of her appearance in season 38

The Challenge is set to return for another season with a twist. The contestants will compete in teams and be paired with people they share a close bond with. Each of these teams will be competing for their share of $1 million. The upcoming season has been titled The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

One of the 17 competing teams is the Big Brother alums who met in the house and eventually became best friends. Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco a.k.a Team Munchkins are ready to compete in season 38 and take on several daunting tasks.

MTV’s press release reads:

"The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the show's cast -- featuring returning fan favorites and bright-eyed rookies -- will navigate the weekly mental and physical gameplay together for their share of $1 million."

It further states:

"These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life."

The upcoming season of the show is set to premiere on October 12 at 8 pm ET after the launch special.

The Challenge season 38 contestant, Analyse was about to compete in the 2020 installment of the show

The social media marketeer and brand influencer is most famously known for her participation in the CBS show Big Brother in 2019. The jury member made it to week eight before being eliminated with a 5 to 1 vote. Her Big Brother stint helped her land a position in the upcoming show.

An interesting fact about Analyse is that she was quarantined to possibly compete in the 2020 installment of the show, The Challenge: Double Agents. However, she was dropped from the cast before filming began.

Her MTV bio states that she has come to the show with the intention of blindsiding others after being on the receiving end of the same on Big Brother. Talavera and Bracco are one of the few pairs that have not been a part of the show before and know that they will have to rely on a “wide social web” to remain safe during the competition.

The bio further stated:

"Thanks to their bottomless well of collective likability, it might work out. They are a smaller pair, but Analyse has an athletic background in Division 1 soccer to fall back on."

Talavera played soccer during her time at the University of Nevada, which also won her the Mountain West Academic All-Conference Award. She was also known as an impactful leader and a consistent competitor at the time.

Other teams set to compete in The Challenge: Ride or Dies include familiar faces that viewers have seen on different series as well as on the MTV show before. In the race for money and ready to take on the daunting tasks are:

Amber and Chauncey

Aneesa and Jordan

Jay and Michele

Emmy and Nam Vo

Johnny Bananas and Nany

Colleen and Kim

Darrell and Veronica

Devin and Tori

Faysal and Moriah

Horacio and Olivia

Jakk and Laurel

Tamara and Turbo

Kailah and Sam

Johnny and Ravyn

Kaycee and Kenny

Nelson and Nurys

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on October 12 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

