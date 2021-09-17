What is Antoine Dodson's net worth? "Hide Yo kids, Hide Yo wife" star sets up GoFundMe page for his mother's funeral

Internet celebrity Antoine Dodson, best known for his “Hide yo kids, hide yo wife” interview, recently created a GoFundMe page requesting people to donate to cover the funeral costs for his mother.

In 2010, the Illinois-native went on to become one of the biggest memes online after Dodson spoke to a local reporter regarding an intruder breaking into his sister’s home and assaulting her. He had said:

“Hide your kids, hide your wife, and hide your husband cause they’re rapin’ everybody out here.”

After becoming the talk of the internet, the Gregory Brothers released the song Bed Intruder Song in reference to Antoine Dodson’s interview. Since then, Dodson entered the spotlight.

What is Antoine Dodson’s net wworth?

The internet celebrity is estimated to be worth $50,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. Antoine Dodson was born in June, 1986 in Chicago. Since his interview with the reporter went viral, he has inspired several remixes, the most popular being of the Gregory Brothers.

A cover of the song was performed by rock bands Paramore, New Found Glory and Relient K as well. The original song managed to make its way to the Billboard Hot 100 as well.

After giving a live performance with the Gregory Brothers at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2010, he went on to become one of the most sought-out celebrities in the film industry. Antoine Dodson was scheduled to voice over a show for Cartoon Network. He also created his own merchandise line and his own app following his stardom.

In the midst of launching his career as a celebrity, he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2011. Antoine Dodson got married in September 2013 and he also announced his wife's pregnancy the same year. In 2018, he revealed in an interview that he had been working as a substitute teacher since the birth of his baby boy.

It has also been reported that Antoine Dodson set up a foundation for Type 1 Diabetes as he built his career.

Antoine Dodson’s mother shockingly passed away

Dodson told TMZ today that his mother Jennifer died on Sunday in a hospital in Alabama, which came as a shock to him after he assumed that his mother was not battling any health issues.

He told the media company that his mother began facing problems with her leg as he rose to success online and had to have her leg amputated a few months ago. Following this, she ended up having an infection and also spent some time in the ICU, but Dodson claimed that she was getting better since then.

He told TMZ that doctors reported that she died of heart failure.

Many have been financially struggling since the pandemic, Antoine Dodson is no different. That's why he had to turn to GoFundMe to afford a funeral for his mother.

