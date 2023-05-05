Paramount Pictures has just announced the release date for their upcoming action thriller film, Assassin Club, starring Henry Golding. The film is set to hit digital on May 16, 2023, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 6, 2023.

In this high-octane action thriller, Henry Golding plays the role of an elite assassin who is assigned his final contract before retirement. His mission is to eliminate seven targets across the globe. However, things take a dangerous turn when he realizes his targets are also skilled assassins hired to kill him.

In a deadly game of cat and mouse, he must use all his skills and resources to stay alive and uncover the mastermind's identity behind the deadly plot. With time running out, he races against the clock to unravel the truth and save his life. This globe-trotting thriller is packed with suspense, action, and intrigue, making it an entertaining watch for fans of the genre.

What is Assassin Club about?

The trailer for Assassin Club, which was released on April 18, 2023, gives us a glimpse into the film's plot. We see Sam Neill playing the role of Caldwell, Morgan's boss, who is in complete control of his empire.

The YouTube description of the trailer reads:

"The hunter becomes the hunted when an elite assassin is given his final contract: to kill seven people around the world - only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. His only shot to survive is to uncover the mysterious mastermind behind the deadly plot before it's too late".

Morgan, played by Henry Golding, details how he got into the business of being an assassin and how Caldwell pulled him from his military experience. We also see footage of Morgan's gruesome accomplishments as an assassin.

Assassin Club's trailer then delves into the film's plot, with Morgan taking on his most dangerous mission yet, a game of cat and mouse that could cost him his life and the safety of his partner.

Assassin Club's cast explored

Assassin Club has been in the works since 2021 and has finally made its way to a release date. Directed by French filmmaker Camille Delamarre, the film has an R-rating due to explosions and bloodshed.

Henry Golding, who plays the lead role of the elite assassin, is known for his breakout performance in Crazy Rich Asians. Sam Neill, who plays the villainous boss, Caldwell, is a seasoned actor with a career spanning over four decades. He is best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Along with Golding and Neill, the film also stars Daniela Melchior and Noomi Rapace. The film's plot loosely echoes the popular John Wick franchise, which has seen consistent success over the years.

Daniela Melchior, who plays Golding's partner in the film, is a rising star in Hollywood. She gained critical acclaim for her role in the DC film, The Suicide Squad, where she played the fan-favorite character, Ratcatcher II.

Noomi Rapace, who plays one of the skilled assassins, is a Swedish actress best known for her role as Lisbeth Salander in the original Swedish film adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She has starred in several Hollywood films, including Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Overall, Assassin Club looks like a thrilling ride filled with action, suspense, and a talented cast. Henry Golding has proven his action chops in the past, and it will be exciting to see him take on the role of an elite assassin.

Sam Neill's presence in the trailer also adds intrigue and malevolence to the film. With its release date now set, fans of action thrillers will have something to look forward to when the movie releases on May 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes