What does Baby brain mean? Kate and Meghan drama explained in wake of Prince Harry's 'Spare' revelations  

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly had a tense exchange around the time of the former’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Details of the drama have been mentioned in The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir Spare.

In an excerpt from the Spanish-language version of the book, titled En la Sombra and obtained by NBC News, Middleton allegedly made Markle apologize after the latter remarked that the Princess of Wales had developed a condition called “Baby Brain” following the birth of Prince Louis.

Leah Rocketto @LRocketto Kate Middleton was supposedly offended that Meghan Markle said she had baby brain, and I wish that's the worst thing an in-law said to me. Kate Middleton was supposedly offended that Meghan Markle said she had baby brain, and I wish that's the worst thing an in-law said to me.

As per the Mayo Clinic, Baby Brain refers to the “memory problems, poor concentration and absent-mindedness” that women often report during pregnancy and early motherhood.

Markle reportedly made the “Baby Brain” comment after Middleton said she forgot something “inconsequential.” However, the latter was reportedly offended by the remark and made Meghan Markle apologize.

A look into the meaning of Baby Brain

As per the aforementioned information, Baby Brain is a term used to define conditions like absent-mindedness, memory problems, and poor concentration reported by several women during pregnancy and early motherhood.

The Mayo Clinic also conducted a research study about the existence of “baby brain.” The review involved 20 studies assessing more than 700 pregnant and 500 non-pregnant women.

The results of the study showed that pregnant women often faced poor general cognitive functioning, memory, and executive functioning as compared to nonpregnant women. However, the Mayo Clinic said that the changes are usually noticeable only to pregnant women and their close ones.

Other research suggests that memory problems during pregnancy are not as widespread as believed, but can be seen in women experiencing depression shortly before childbirth.

However, another study compared MRI scans of women's brains before pregnancy and after childbirth with that of non-pregnant women.

The scans revealed that pregnant women underwent visible structural changes in the brain to possibly adapt to motherhood.

Meghan Markle x Kate Middleton “Baby Brain” drama explained

Prince Harry claims Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle apologize over "baby brain" comments (Image via Getty Images)

In an excerpt from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about a heated exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton back in 2018.

He wrote that the royal wives had a telephonic altercation while discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding rehearsals. Markle told Middleton that she possible had “Baby Brain” after the latter mentioned that she forgot something “inconsequential.”

AliceInMadLand @AliceS19905479 I'd put the Meghan Markle baby brain comment down to cultural differences, but I'm from the UK myself and I lost count of how many times my colleagues made jokes about baby brain when I was pregnant. I never took offence. Just laughed it off. I'd put the Meghan Markle baby brain comment down to cultural differences, but I'm from the UK myself and I lost count of how many times my colleagues made jokes about baby brain when I was pregnant. I never took offence. Just laughed it off.

Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018, just a month before the Sussexes got married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Prince Harry claimed that Middleton was left offended with Markle’s comments.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met Prince William and Kate Middleton to reconcile over at Kensington Palace in June 2018, the latter allegedly told Markle:

“You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”

Prince Harry also recalled how his enraged sister-in-law allegedly gripped the chair so hard that her knuckles turned white. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was reportedly confused about Kate Middleton’s reaction as she often spoke in a similar manner to her friends.

The former Suits star reportedly apologized for the “Baby Brain” remark and said:

“I'm sorry I talked about your hormones. That's just how I talk with my girlfriends.”

CherryLA @cherry_LA #MeghanMarkle #AmericanColloquium #BabyBrain Is Baby Brain an American Colloquium? I thought it was pretty common meaning that you forgot something. #Spare Is Baby Brain an American Colloquium? I thought it was pretty common meaning that you forgot something. #Spare #MeghanMarkle #AmericanColloquium #BabyBrain

However, when Prince William allegedly pointed his fingers towards Markle and said her comment was “rude” and inappropriate by British standards, the latter him to take his finger out of her face.

Poll : 0 votes