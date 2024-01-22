What is Bandokay's net worth? Mark Duggan's son Kemani Duggan charged with firearms offenses

On January 13, 2024, Metropolitan Police arrested British rapper Kemani Duggan, aka Bandokay, at Gatwick Airport, for possession of firearms without a license. A Met Police spokesperson told The Sun:

"Kemani Duggan – 22 of Riversdale Road, N5 appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 January charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (handgun) and possession of ammunition without a licence. He was remanded to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 13 February."

The 22-year-old British rapper is a part of the UK drill group OFB, who rose to stardom after the release of their mixtape Frontstreet. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper's current net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Bandokay is the son of Mark Duggan, who was shot and killed by the police in Tottenham on August 4, 2011. Mark's death incited nationwide riots, leaving homes and businesses burning and five people dead.

Bandokay's career and net worth explored amid his arrest

Born on May 9, 2001, Bandokay began his musical journey around 2010, releasing tracks on platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube.

In 2018, Bandokay joined the UK drill group OFB (Original Farm Boys), and they exploded on the music scene with their 2019 mixtape Frontstreet. In 2021, they released their second mixtape, Drill Commandments, which peaked at number 53 in the UK Albums Chart.

Their popularity grew from there, and so did Bandokay's net worth. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Bandokay's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2024.

Bandokay released his debut solo mixtape titled M.A.R.K, named after his dad, in June 2023. Speaking to New Wave Magazine ahead of the mixtape's name, Bandokay said:

“Mark’s my dad’s name, and I was made around real killers, so I just put the two together.”

Following his arrest on January 13, he shared a short video with his fans, saying:

“I feel like I let you lot down. I’ll be home soon. You lot been with me from the beginning of my journey and we’re not stopping now. Tell my fans just keep holding me down, don’t switch up. Same for my family and friends.”

Mark Duggan's death sparked London's most violent riots in 2011

According to The Sun, 29-year-old Mark Duggan was fatally shot in the chest by the police in a sting operation named Operation Dibri on August 4, 2011. The police officer who shot him told the inquest that Duggan was allegedly holding a gun, causing the officer to pull his trigger.

But forensic evidence proved that Duggan had no weapon on him at the time of his death, and a gun was later found 14 feet away from the site of the shooting, wrapped in a sock.

As per The Guardian, the incident took place as Duggan was traveling via cab from Leyton, east London, to Tottenham, after collecting a BBM Bruni model 92 handgun with one bullet in it. Police were following Duggan's cab, believing him to be a part of the Tottenham Mandem gang, and fired at him as he tried to run away.

According to The Guardian, an inquest held between September 2013 and January 2014 found Duggan's death to be a "lawful killing." This killing spurred a wave of violent riots that lasted four days, from August 6 to August 11, 2011.

The riots started in Tottenham and slowly spread throughout London, causing nearly £200 million worth of damage due to arson and property destruction and killing five people.

Kemani Duggan is set to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on February 13.