What did Beverley Turner say about Russell Brand? Andrew Pierce receives praise as he blasts GB News co-host over controversial tweet

British actor-comedian Russell Brand was recently accused of r*pe, s*xual assault, and emotional abuse of four women between 2006 and 2013. The allegations against Brand arose after a years-long joint investigation was carried out by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In Russell Brand’s defense, popular GB News broadcaster Beverley Turner tagged him on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he was being attacked by establishment media, and even welcomed him on her channel’s show, calling it "mainstream media." She wrapped up the post by asking Brand to keep posting original content on his YouTube channel and calling him "a hero."

Expand Tweet

In the wake of this controversial tweet, Turner’s co-host Andrew Pierce slammed her and called her social media post “shameful” on live television. Meanwhile, Pierce is being praised by netizens for standing up against Turner’s tweet and defense of Russell Brand.

Andrew Pierce rips apart Beverly Turner as she calls Russell Brand “a hero”

Russell Brand posted a video tweet on September 16 which was captioned “This is happening” where he denied all allegations. The next day, GB News presenter Beverley Turner reposted it and shared her own caption in his defense that read as follows:

“You are being attacked. Establishment media don’t know what to do with the fact that you have 6 million subscribers & generate autonomous, knowing, and original content. You are welcome on my @GBNEWS show anytime. We are mainstream media. But we are not Establishment media. There’s a difference. Keep going. This proves you are winning. You’re a hero.”

Expand Tweet

On Monday, September 18, during the GB News show, Turner was called out by co-host Andrew Pierce, who tagged her tweet as "shameful," following which the duo got into a heated exchange on camera.

Pierce accused Turner of attempting to dismiss a four-year investigation by three prominent mainstream media outlets in a single tweet and said it was "contempt" on her part. He then directed a question at his colleague.

“Don’t you think before you say he is a hero you should establish whether these very serious allegations are true?” he asked.

Expand Tweet

In reply, Turner said how she talked to various sources who were close to Russell Brand as well as The Times before posting her tweet in his defense and was confident that there was “no smoking gun.” In continuation, Beverley said:

“I remain confident having watched the Dispatches. Of course, everybody has the right to not be s*xually assaulted. Anybody who has been s*xually assaulted, my heart goes out to them. This happens every single day.”

Andrew Pierce counterattacked Turner, saying her tweet lacked sympathy for all the accusers and was not only shameful but also shocking. Then, addressing Turner’s obsession with COVID-19, he further took a jab at her, saying:

“Beverly Turner’s other big hobbyhorse, she can’t get through an hour without going on about (COVID) this is not about COVID, this is about serious allegations.”

Expand Tweet

Pierce wrapped up by saying that Turner was "behaving like an id*ot" and said how she did not even look at the reports properly before tweeting, to which Beverley said it didn’t matter, as Brand was already a hero to millions of people. She also insisted that since Russell Brand dared to speak against all establishment media outlets, he was a "threat" to them.

Right after Pierce and Turner argued on live television, the video of their conversation went viral on social media, with netizens showering Andrew with praise for calling out Turner and her controversial tweets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen gives full marks to Pierce for taking down Turner. (Image via X/Mr M Isery-Guts)

A netizen credits Andrew for calling out Beverly. (Image via X/Oliver Cooper)

A netizen praises Pierce for correctly dealing with Turner. (Image via X/John O'Brennan)

A netizen says that Beverly Turner is such a disgrace that she makes Andrew Pierce looks good. (Image via X/Cathal Coleman)

A netizen slams Turner and praises Pierce. (Image via X/Jane)

As for Russell Brand himself, in the wake of the series of serious allegations against him, the actor-comedian took to his official YouTube channel and later to X to give a statement over the weekend. He began by saying that unlike most of his videos, where he "critiqued, attacked, and undermined the news and its corruption," he was here to talk about something else, but something important, as he was "the news" at present.

He mentioned how he received "egregious, aggressive attacks, and some stupid stuff" along with certain serious allegations from mainstream media companies and newspapers that were completely "refuted." Russell Brand further continued by saying that all the allegations were from a time when he was young, working in mainstream media, and leading a promiscuous lifestyle. But having said that, he also insisted:

“The relationships I had were always absolutely consensual.”

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Brand also explained how he has always been "too transparent" about being a s*x addict but fully denies doing anything criminal ever. He also tagged the recent developments against him as a "coordinated attack" and urged his viewers to stay close, awake, free, and not believe in rumors.

In recent times, Brand has stepped away from acting and stand-up and has shifted his focus to his YouTube channel, where he talks about "real issues," starting from socio-political controversies to addressing misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, he has over 6.6 million subscribers on the platform.