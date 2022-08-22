What is Bill Nye’s net worth? The End Is Nye star’s fortune is explored ahead of the show’s Season 1 premiere

The End is Nye is an apocalyptic docu-series featuring the Science Guy Bill Nye as he takes viewers through a tour of potentially life-threatening disasters. The show is set to premiere on August 25 and will drop all episodes at the same time on Peacock. Each 45-minute-long episode will feature specific disasters as Nye dissects them and gives insights on how to prevent and survive them as well as reduce their impact.

While talking about the show, Bill said:

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us— for everyone on Earth”

He further continued:

“Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

The show is created by Bill Nye, Seth MacFarlane, and Brannon Braga and will feature Seth in cameos as he plays the role of a science-denying authority figure. Bill Nye will serve as a tour guide for disasters, both natural and manmade, in an attempt to educate viewers about how the world can be saved by science. To add a comic tone to the show, the science educator dies in each episode.

What is The End is Nye’s host’s net worth?

The comedian, television host, mechanical engineer, and science educator has a net worth of $8 million. He is most famously known as the "Science Guy" and also featured on Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World. His net worth is largely credited to his television career and science.

The 67-year-old educator was born in Washington DC to WWII veterans and has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Putting his degree to use, The End is Nye star worked as an engineer for the Boeing Corporation and was responsible for inventing hydraulic resonance suppressor tubes.

Nye also worked as a part-time comedian and explained science at the Pacific Science Center for free. He quit his job in 1986 and started working as a writer and actor in Almost Live! This is where his famous "Science Guy" nickname came from, when he once corrected the host’s pronunciation of the word gigawatt on air.

The host responded:

“who do you think you are? Bill Nye…the Science Guy?”

When he collaborated with James McKenna, Erren Gottlieb, and Elizabeth Brock of KCTS-TV, they named their new show after him and his newly found nickname. The Bill Nye the Science Guy show aired from 1993 to 1998. In 2017, the The End is Nye star filed a $37 million lawsuit against Disney, but lost and was entitled to only 10% of the revenue from the streaming of the show.

The "Science Guy," while hoping to expand his horizons in terms of his audience, has written several books including Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation.

Unlike most of his previous television appearances, Peacock's The End is Nye has a pessimistic, scary undertone to it. Each episode will take viewers on a journey to the end of the world with different catastrophic disasters and Bill will use science as a means to survive, mitigate, and prevent said disaster. While a large portion of the show is shot using green screens, it does not take away from the fact that the creators of the show are trying to warn viewers about very real disasters.

