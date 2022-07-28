What are Bindi Irwin and Lucy Lawless’ net worth? Fortune explored as they join Drag Race Down Under as guest judges

Drag Race Down Under is all set to premiere on July 30 with 10 new queens who are ready to take the stage and impress the judges with their performances.

The show will be judged by actor, television personality and drag queen RuPaul alongside Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson and Michelle Visage.

The daughter of late Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin, whose net worth is $3 million, will also join Drag Race Down Under as a guest judge alongside actress Lucy Lawless whose estimated networth is $30 million.

Bindi Irwin

Australian television personality and daughter of the late Steve Irwin, Bindi Irwin, has a estimated networth of $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her net worth is a result of various TV shows, albums and series she has appeared in since her childhood.

Born in Buderim, Queensland, Australia on July 24, 1998, Bindi grew up surrounded by animals along with her mother Terri and brother Robert. She carved her way into the entertainment industry just like her father and made her TV debut at two years of age on her late father’s TV shows.

Bindi then appeared in the 2002 film, The Wiggles: Wiggly Safari. The dual Australian-American citizen also hosted a documentary special about her father called, My Daddy, The Crocodile Hunter, in 2007. She later appeared on many TV shows, including Late Show with David Letterman, Larry King Live, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Return to Nim's Island, Dancing with the Stars and My Babysitter's a Vampire, among others.

She won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series" in 2008, becoming the youngest person to have won the award at 8.

Bindi also made her career in music by releasing her debut album, Bindi Kid Fitness with Steven Irwin and the Crocmen on November 27, 2006. In 2009, she even formed a band called Bindi and The Jungle Girls.

She married Chandler Powell, an American pro wakeboarder from Florida, in March 2020 and became parents to their first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, the following year.

Till date, she supports the charity Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, which her parents founded in 2002.

Lucy Lawless

New Zealand actress and singer, Lucy Lawless’s net worth is $30 million. She is best known for her role in the television series Xena: Warrior Princess. Her net worth is a combined worth with her husband Rob Tapert, who co-created and executive produced Xena.

Born in Auckland, Lucy made her first musical appearance at 10-years-old and studied acting throughout high school. The winner of the 1989 Mrs New Zealand title started her acting career in 1988 with the New Zealand show, Funny Business. She then appeared in numerous shows, including Hercules and the Amazon Women, Battlestar Galactica and Spartacus, among others.

The singer and icon for the LGBTQ+ community, became the Climate Ambassador for Greenpeace in 2009.

In terms of real estate, in 1998, the couple bought a home for $1.525 million in California and sold it for an undisclosed price in June 2008 after listing it for $3.7 million.

She owns several properties in Auckland. Four of her properties are worth at least $15 – $20 million. In 2011, she converted two of her properties, worth a combined $7 million, into an eco-friendly garden.

Both are excited to appear on Drag Race Down Under as guest judges. Speaking about the show, Lucy told EW:

“I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle, and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

Tune in on July 30 on WOW to watch the second season of Drag Race Down Under.

