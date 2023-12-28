What does blue tag mean? Details explored as new images of BTS’ Taehyung’s military unit emerge online

On December 28, 2023, a couple of photos of BTS' V from the military surfaced on the internet, and the fans could not keep calm. One of these pictures showed him with his entire squad, where V was wearing a blue tag on his uniform.

After much research, fans found out the importance and meaning of this tag, which signified that V was a platoon commander of the training soldiers and leader of a troop of trainees in his camp.

Expand Tweet

This accomplishment represented the second highest rank within his regiment, eliciting immense pride among fans. Witnessing his rapid attainment of this milestone within a matter of just a few days filled fans with an overwhelming sense of pride.

"Our boy is holding up well" - Fans react as BTS' V gains the blue tag of South Korean military

In the South Korean military, the term "blue tag" refers to the categorization of soldiers who are recognized as exceptionally talented in their specific field. This classification is denoted by a blue-colored tag worn on the uniform.

The blue tag signifies that the individual has demonstrated outstanding proficiency, skill, or expertise in areas such as marksmanship, physical training, or other specialized military disciplines.

Soldiers who are awarded the blue tag undergo rigorous training and assessment to showcase their exceptional abilities, and the recognition serves as a testament to their dedication and competence within the military framework.

This distinction highlights the importance of recognizing and fostering talent within the military ranks, contributing to the overall readiness and effectiveness of the South Korean armed forces.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V, who does not boast an extremely fit and athletic figure, has proved his athletic abilities now and then. His athletic prowess has shined throughout the Run BTS (BTS' variety show) episodes, however, now it has a whole new meaning.

After the group declared hiatus, the Layover artist appeared on SBS' variety show, Running Man. There, he stunned everyone with his atheism as he emerged as the final winner of the show. Seeing his physical quickness as well as his mental sharpness left fans in awe of him and beaming with pride.

Hence, seeing him receive the "blue tag" certification in the military this early on is a no-brainer for the fans. In turn, it has made fans even happier to see his good health at its peak put to the best use. Also, after seeing the picture, the ARMY fans started trending the hashtag "Captain Kim Taehyung" on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

December 11 and 12, 2023, proved to be significant dates for BTS fans around the world, as not only one but four of the members enlisted together. While Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together via the buddy system, Taehyung and Namjoon enlisted in their respective departments.

Out of the four, V chose one of the toughest training departments (Special Duty Team), which showcased his confidence in himself and his abilities. Seeing him already run up the ranks has reassured fans' faith in his capabilities and hard work, who wish him nothing but the best.