 What is Brittani Boren Leach's age? YouTuber shares pregnancy news, set to welcome another baby with husband Jeff 

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her sixth child. The mother is expecting a child along with husband Jeff. She shared a picture of herself surrounded by balloons while her husband stood next to her holding a sonogram photo. The post’s caption read:

The 31-year-old is a mother to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, and Cole. Her first child Carter is from a previous relationship. Leach and Jeff also had a three-month-old son Crew, who tragically died in December 2019. The baby was unresponsive on Christmas day.

In September 2021, the mother shared a glimpse of the family celebrating Crew’s second birthday. Leach shared a picture of a tombstone decorated with balloons, flowers and dinosaurs. In the tribute post, the mother expressed that she misses her son “so much it hurts.” She also expressed gratitude to her followers for showing their support during the difficult time.

Along with parenting her own boys, Brittani Boren Leach is also a stepmother to Jeff’s daughter Sydney, who he had from a previous relationship. Hollywood Life reported that Leach and Sydney are awfully close. Leach has also shared on her Instagram bio that she is a mother of five boys and a “step-momma of one.”

Who is Brittani Boren Leach?

The content creator is a family and lifestyle YouTuber. Leach uploaded her first video to the platform in July 2015. Her video was titled Best Proposal Ever. Though she did not upload for another year, she returned to the video sharing platform with regular stay-at-home mom vlogs where she shared her daily life with son Carter.

The YouTuber has amassed 237k subscribers on her platform. It seems like she is taking a break from her channel as she has not uploaded in the past six months. However, she remains active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses into her life with her 824k followers.

Her Instagram profile not only includes pictures of her life but also home improvement hacks. Her Instagram stories and posts include several videos of home decor product recommendations.

Brittani Boren Leach has also acquired several brand sponsorships following her social media growth. A few noteworthy brands include Target, Walmart, and Country Grace.

In a recent Walmart sponsored post, the mother shared that she and her family were visiting a children’s hospital during Christmas to gift those who cannot spend time at home during the festive season. The influencer came up with the idea in honor of her late son Crew. She showcased several kids’ toys including lego sets, board games, and puzzles in the Instagram post.

Brittani Boren Leach has also included a LTK link in her Instagram bio which will allow followers to shop for the products seen on her Instagram feed.

