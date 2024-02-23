What is the budget for Joker 2? Details explored

Joker 2 has received a significant boost in its budget, as per an exclusive report. A deep dive into Warner Bros. Discovery by Variety has led to the revelation of a massive increase in the budget of Joker 2 as compared to its predecessor.

The report by Variety suggests that the current budget for the production of Joker 2 is around $200 million. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have reportedly greenlit the massive budget for the Joker sequel film directed by Todd Phillips.

The much-awaited follow-up to the 2019 hit movie Joker is called Joker: Folie à Deux. The film, which stars Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix, appears to be a magnificent continuation of the horrific and twisted tale of Batman's fiercest enemy.

Joker 2 has received a massive budget upgrade compared to the first film

The $200 million budget for Joker 2 suggests that Warner Bros. Studio has a positive outlook on the sequel to the hit 2019 film. The first film was produced on a budget of $60 million. The $200 million budget for the upcoming sequel is a massive upgrade that can be warranted by the first film's massive success.

As per the report by Variety, it can be confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will receive around $20 million to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker. A significant addition to Joker: Folie à Deux is Lady Gaga in the role of the infamous Harley Quinn. She will receive around $12 million for her role as the Joker's psychotic partner.

Increasing the budget for the Joker sequel indicates that Joker: Folie à Deux will likely live up to considerably higher expectations. Naturally, that is explained by the fact that the first movie broke box office records by making over $1 billion worldwide despite having a much smaller budget, an R-rating, and no ties to other well-known DC films.

Warner Bros. may now be more aware of the possibility of a sequel, but by experimenting with a different genre, the new film may also take a greater chance. As per Warner Bros., Joker: Folie à Deux is a "musical," and musicals generally have greater difficulty at the box office than other genres. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, Warner Bros. reportedly lost over $40 million when the Color Purple remake was released.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"The Joker returns in a new chapter of madness and mayhem in "Joker: Folie à Deux," a sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning 2019 film. Brace yourself for a dark and twisted descent into the mind of Arthur Fleck, as he grapples with his inner demons and unleashes chaos upon Gotham City."

The movie's title, Joker: Folie à Deux, hints at what to anticipate. An intriguing parallel can be found in the translation of the French expression "Folie à Deux," which means "madness for two." The title highlights a close analysis of the complex relationship between Harley Quinn, the Joker, and Arthur Fleck.

The movie may go in a few different directions: would their friendship be founded on shared delusions, a spiral into madness, or something darker? However, one thing is certain: the captivating title establishes the mood for a deep dive into the psyche of the two characters.

Joker 2 is slated to be released across theaters on October 4, 2024.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE