What did Cardi B say about Will Smith? Rapper comes to the actor’s defense amid Duane Martin controversy

Rapper Cardi B recently spoke out in support of Will Smith after rumors of his alleged s*xual intercourse with Duane Martin went viral. In an interview teaser with YouTube vlogger, Tasha K, Brother Bilaal, claimed that he was a former assistant and "close friend" to Will Smith. Bilaal went on to state that he walked in on the two actors while they were in the middle of a s*xual act, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

Disclaimer: This article contains some crude language and details about alleged s*xual acts.

In an Instagram Live on November 15, 2023, Cardi B said that she didn't like how she was "fooled a couple of weeks ago." She added that "some people just never change." This was seemingly a diss at Tasha K, whom Cardi had sued for defamation, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"I don’t like what people are doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic, and I feel like he got a nice heart," she added.

The Bodak Yellow singer went on to say that she and Will were Libras.

Cardi B gives her opinion on Will Smith's recent controversy about Duane Martin

Expand Tweet

YouTuber Tasha K tweeted about an upcoming episode of her show, unWine With Tasha K, where she interviewed Brother Bilaal. The tweet, which was shared on Monday, November 13, 2023, claimed

"Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s s*xuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL!!"

Bilaal claimed that he allegedly walked in on Will Smith and Duane Martin while they were engaged in an*l s*x in Martin's dressing room. He then went on to graphically describe the alleged act and a lot more of what he saw.

The rumor sparked outrage online, and Cardi B stood up for Will Smith and talked about the negatives of being a celebrity.

She started by allegedly addressing the discourse with Tasha K and the lawsuit for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as per Billboard. The rapper had previously reportedly decided to forgive Tasha K and alluded to closing the ongoing legal battle, as per The Shade Room.

However, on Instagram Live she said that "people don't change" before continuing to talk about how Will Smith has been unproblematic. Cardi B recalled that she recently found out Smith was a Libra like her, she added:

"I always said thisLike, Libras... we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f*cking heavy that we become the ones in the wrong. Because when we throw that outburst after we get so much, we go so crazy that people be like, 'Oh my God, what the f*ck?"

Cardi B also spoke on the responsibility of journalists to research and check on the facts before posting them online.

"And I feel like y'all doing that to Will Smith. I don't like that some people never f*cking change. I'm so tired of people picking on that man. Deada*s. Your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect whether somebody is bullsh*ting or not," Cardi said while speaking about Smith.

Expand Tweet

Cardi B went on to talk about her personal experience of how in 2018, a person she didn't know had alleged that they had met at a celebrity party before going to her house. She reiterated that the people posting about the news should have evidence of the same.

As per XXL mag, Tasha K currently owes Cardi B $4 million because she was found guilty of defamation of character in the lawsuit. However, the case is still ongoing as the blogger has not been able to pay the money to Cardi since the verdict.

Following the Live, Will Smith started following Cardi on Instagram.