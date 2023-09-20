“What a Cast Lineup”: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram and more confirmed to lead Netflix’s new historical romance drama Hong Rang

Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jae-wook, Jung Ga-ram, Park Byung-eun, and Uhm Ji-won are all set to star in Netflix's new historical romance drama Hong Rang. It is believed that Hong Rang is the working title, especially for international audiences, and will be called Tangeum in Korean.

The upcoming drama is based on the eponymous novel and is an enigmatic romance-drama about Jae-yi, the daughter born to 'Danju' (someone referred to as the owner of a merchants' guild in the Joseon Dynasty), one of the important periods in Korean history, and a surrogate woman.

The 'Danju' is called Shim Yeol-guk, and the surrogate woman has a son named Hong Rang, Shim Yeol-guk’s son born through his wife. This is the first time Lee Jae-wook is working with this talented ensemble of actors consisting of Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jae-wook, Jung Ga-ram, Park Byung-eun, and Uhm Ji-won.

"What a cast lineup!", @iconickdramas wrote with a brief synopsis, "About the long-lost son of Joseon's elite full of hidden secrets, and his tenacious step-sister who delves deeper into the mystery." @iconickdramas shared the first look, comprising Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jae-wook, Jung Ga-ram, Park Byung-eun, and Uhm Ji-won.

Lee Jae-wook plays a mysterious character in Netflix's Hong Rang

Lee Jae-wook will star in the titular role of Hong Rang, who is Shim Yeol-guk's son, born through his wife Min Yeon-eui. Due to mysterious reasons, he went missing for 12 years, and now he has returned to the realm of things, harboring a deep-seated secret in his heart.

He will cross paths with his tenacious half-sister, Jae-yi, who decides to dig deeper into this mysterious web of love, friendship, deceit, family, and destiny. While not much is known about the show, fans who have read the novel have shared that Lee Jae-wook's role will be a crucial one filled with agony and misery, without divulging much.

With Hong Rang, Lee Jae-wook will mark his second Sageuk (historical drama) in collaboration with Netflix after the super-hit historical drama Alchemy of Souls alongside Jung So-min, Go Youn-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun, also on Netflix.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news of their favorite stars coming together for this K-drama.

Jo Bo-ah will play the role of Jae-yi, who is in desperate search of her half-brother Hong Rang, to be portrayed by Lee Jae-wook. Even though he returns after 12 years, carrying many secrets in his heart, Jae-yi can't help but fall for Hong Rang.

Jung Ga-ram will be taking on the role of Shim Yeol-guk's adopted son, Moo-jin, who acts as Lee Jae-wook's replacement in the palace. He will also pose a threat to Hong Rang and Jae-yi's budding romance as well, vying for Jae-yi's attention. Moo-jin will also pose as a threat to Hong Rang's position in the merchants guild.

Park Byung-eun is all set to play Danju Shim Yeol-guk, Hong Rang and Jae-yi's biological father, a shrewd and political man who can do anything for his own selfish and ulterior motives.

Uhm Ji-won is all set to play Shim Yeol-guk's wife, Min Yeon-eui, who is deeply pained by her son's disappearance and will do anything to find him and bring him back to the palace.

Finally, Kim Jae Wook will take on the role of Prince Han-pyeong, the king's only brother, who is kind and noble and has no interest in palace politics.

Hong Rang will be helmed by director Kim Hong-seon, who previously helmed Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, The Guest, and The Voice. More details will be revealed at a later date, including the premiere date and time.