What does the catchphrase ‘Bro thinks he’s on the team’ mean? Internet reacts as Drake recreates viral Kentucky Wildcat meme

Back in 2014, Drake sat down with the University of Kentucky's Kentucky Wildcats basketball team in the basketball room. Drake, who also wore the Wildcats' gear blended in so well with the rest of the team and looked so intense and ready for an upcoming game. Many memed the picture to oblivion and the iconic meme phrase "Bro thinks he’s on the team" was born.

The phrase simply makes fun of people who pretend to be a part of a group they're clearly not in. On Monday, March 11 Drake recreated the meme via an Instagram post, but this time with him sitting alone in the room. The meme went viral as many users applauded the rapper's sense of humor.

Drizzy's post went viral (Image via X/@PopBase)

The origins of 'Bro thinks he's on the team'

According to Know Your Meme, the origins of 'Bro thinks he's on the team' can be correlated with 'Who invited my man blud?' and can traced back to a 2021 Adidas YouTube video titled Welcome to Speedfulness | X Speedflow Experience, which showcased a Zoom call among prominent football players such as Mohammed Salah, Karim Benzema, and Son Heung-min.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was also invited to the call which one netizen thought was odd and kind of funny so the person posted a screenshot of the Zoom call on iFunny, singled out McTominay, and wrote 'Who invited my man blud?😭😂'. The meme phrase caught on like wildfire and spread across various social media platforms.

Later in February 2022, the Instagram handle @nocontextknicks posted a video of Knicks player Julius Randle's son passionately grabbing his chest and standing up for the national anthem. The account captioned the post "He thinks he's on the team 😂😂".

According to Know Your Meme, in July of the same year, an X user named DiscordReturns posted a 2014 picture of Drake seated alongside the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team in the UK basketball room. The rapper was sporting Wildcats practice gear and looked extremely serious and focused. The photo was taken prior to the Wildcats' annual Big Blue Madness event.

DiscordReturns wrote two phrases on the image, "Who invited my man blud 😭😭" and "Bro thinks he's on the team😭😭😭". The meme was an instant hit and spread across social media, even taking on different forms and iterations. Hence 'Bro thinks he's on the team' is a meme phrase used to make fun of people trying to blend into a group they are not a part of.

Drake recreates iconic 2014 photograph

The regular season ended for the Kentucky Wildcats with an 85-81 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Outside of the basketball court, the Wildcats were greeted by one of their biggest fans Passion Fruit hitmaker Drake. He didn't just come to visit though. Nearly a decade later the rapper finally acknowledged and recreated the iconic meme.

In a March 10 Instagram post, Drake posted a picture of himself sitting on the very same seat he sat in the 2014 picture, with a similar serious expression on his face but this time he was all alone. He captioned the picture:

"Oh hell nah all my brothers left me 😂😂😂"

Netizens appreciated Drake's humor and thought that his post was quite funny. However, they were all still in agreement that he was still not on the team. Others humorously speculated if he actually thought he was on the team while many stated that this was an "iconic" moment.

Here are a few X reactions to Drake's new Instagram post:

In other news, Drake recently went viral towards the end of February when he posted an Instagram story of incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez with the caption "3 you". Many appreciated his support for Lanez but a plethora of others, especially Megan Thee Stallion fans condemned the rapper for supporting Tory.