What does Miskeen mean? Origins explored as Drake's new face tattoo goes viral

Drake's Miskeen tattoo broke the internet. The rapper has been riding high ever since the successful drop of his latest album For All The Dogs in October and its subsequent six-song expansion, Scary Hours 3, which just dropped on Friday, November 17. However, right now the rapper has gone viral for something other than his music: a brand new face tattoo.

The rapper was spotted with the new ink on Friday night at a Nostalgia Party hosted by Tyrone "T-rex" Edwards after a picture of the rapper shared from the event by photographer Brent Kore went viral. The tattoo located above Drizzy's right eye simply says "miskeen", a Toronto slang word. The slang term is an Arabic word that literally translates to poor or pathetic.

Miskeen is used to refer to an innocent person

The exact understanding of what Drake means with the Miskeen tattoo is not known as of yet, as the rapper has not mentioned his new ink anywhere at the time of writing this article. What is known is that the word Miskeen is a Toronto slang term.

Therefore, many have assumed that the ink may be a tribute to Toronto, as Aubrey Drake Graham was born and brought up in the city. According to the University of Toronto magazine, the slang term is an Arabic word, which literally translates to "a pathetic person or situation."

Hot New Hip Hop wrote that the term meant "poor, pitiful, or hopeless". Whereas, it can also be a term used to define an "innocent" person. Although the top definition of the word in Urban Dictionary translates it to "poor or pathetic", another definition calls it a "movement" in reference to the Miskeen Originals brand.

Miskeen Originals is a popular urban fashion brand that was "born in the streets of West Philadelphia". The official website of the brand describes itself as "the world's first one-of-one wearable art". The company has a history of endorsements with celebrities like more recently, Lil Uzi Vert and LeBron James. The official Instagram account of the brand even shared Drake's tattoo on their story.

A Redditor asked what the word means in an r/torontology Reddit thread and a user replied that the word was used by Somali rappers to allegedly describe people who were not "on it (a fake) or a civilian". The user further elaborated by saying that in Habesha culture, it could also mean "innocent little kid that looks sad", or "unfortunate".

Netizens think the new Drake tattoo says "McChicken"

Drizzy's new face tattoo has taken the internet by storm. The tattoo saying "miskeen" went viral after it was posted by Brent Kore on November 18, in an Instagram story from Tyrone Edwards' nostalgia party. The image spawned on every social media platform with users left confused as to what it meant.

Users ended up trolling the rapper for getting a "Drake type tattoo". At the age of 37, people thought that the Canadian was way too old for a face tattoo. Some struggled to read it and interpreted it as "McChicken," which led to yet more trolls. No Jumper's Instagram post about Drizzy's new tattoo also elicited a host of reactions.

Netizens trolled Drake for getting a face tattoo (Image via Instagram)

According to XXL Magazine, Miskeen is the latest addition to the 56-plus tattoos that Drake has on his body, including his first, the iconic OVO owl, a portrait of Aliyah, a portrait of his mother, a portrait of Sade, his son Adonis' name engraved on the back of his neck, and more. Last year, he tattooed the initials of his mother, Sandra Graham, right below his left eye.