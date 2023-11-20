Who is Capricorn Clark? Diddy's former longtime assistant's cryptic post goes viral in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit

Record producer and rap mogul Diddy’s longtime former assistant Capricorn Clark recently took to her X handle and shared a cryptic post in the wake of singer Cassie’s lawsuit against her ex-boss. Here’s what she posted.

“Don’t take the path of the wicked; don’t follow those who do evil. Stay away from that path; don’t even go near it. Turn around and go another way. Proverbs 4:14.”

She further added how even if the doors were unlocked, one should be willing to “walk away from the money.” Capricorn Clark also added that “2011 was hell.”

The post was also accompanied by an old black-and-white picture of herself wearing shades and sporting bangs, alongside a second image that contained the text “They gone cross u for somebody who gone cross them” written in white against a black background.

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, netizens started speculating whether it was intended for Cassie, who sued Diddy for a decade-long physical, emotional, and mental abuse on November 16 and then reached a settlement of an undisclosed amount the following day, taking social media by storm.

Meanwhile, Capricorn Clark turned her X account private as soon as her post began garnering traction.

A netizen wonders whether Capricorn was also silenced by Diddy via an NDA. (Image via X/tish)

Capricorn Clark is the former global brand director of Diddy

In June 2017, Capricorn Clark sat for an interview with Grailed. There, she said that she was the global brand director for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ record label Bad Boy, alongside being his personal assistant from 2001 until she left in 2012.

As per a Yahoo! article published in September 2012, Diddy allegedly fired Capricorn Clark, the sister of actress Lauren London, for reportedly stealing from his label.

However, around the same time, Diddy took his Twitter to clear the air that Clark “has only given, never taken!” while wishing her the best for her future ventures. He also stated that Clark had simply moved on to “bigger and better things.”

While the real reason behind Capricorn Clark’s exit from her job as Diddy’s right-hand woman was never released, she indeed moved on to other things. For instance, as per her Grailed interview, she did marketing and strategic work for ZombalJIVE Records, popularly called RCA.

Clark also described herself as “a creative director, marketing consultant – kind of a branding person.” She further called herself a vintage streetwear collector of brands like BAPE, SUPREME, BBC (Billionaire Boys Club), ICECREAM, and more.

She also mentioned that she arrived from California (born in San Francisco and raised in Los Angeles) to New York years back to pursue advertising, followed by account management, for places including The Island, Crunch Fitness, Price Waterhouse Coopers, The Plaza Hotel, and a Nasdaq Traders’ Platform. Clark was also the production manager under the banner of Crossroads and even wrote TV spots.

Capricorn Clark also recalled how she got the call to be Diddy’s assistant right after the 9/11 terror attacks from his headhunter agency called the Jennifer Group. However, she knew Diddy and even hung out with him in the same circle before landing the job via a mutual friend named Jeanette Dilone. Clark was 22-23 years old at that time and was part of Diddy’s six business ventures simultaneously.

Clark was also part of the reality show I Want to Work for Diddy from 2008 to 2010, which revolved around participants competing to secure a job working for Diddy. She was also behind MTV’s Vote or Die and Making the Band, among others.

Capricorn Clark further added how she got introduced and collaborated with the likes of hip-hop duo Clipse, rapper and record producer Pharrell Williams, rapper Fam-Lay, rapper Slim Thug, and singer Natasha Ramos, courtesy of Diddy.

Back in 2017, she was also collaborating on Cassie’s then-music project, creating branded content for Pusha T, and working on the kids’ shoe brand SuperHeroic.