What were chainsaws invented for? The question goes viral on TikTok 

Questions about the origins of chainsaws are going viral on TikTok, with users recording their reactions before and after finding the answer. And no, this is not about the anime Chainsaw Man.

This is not the first time this inquiry has made the rounds on the social media platform. However, the most recent time has users recording their reactions while "You're F****" by Ylvis plays in the background.

As it turns out, an early hand-cranked prototype version of chainsaws was first designed to help in quickening the childbirth process. It is not surprising that the viral trend has left the internet shocked and even appalled. Thousands of likes and shares of reaction videos have prompted even more people to google for answers.

"Don't do it" - Netizens react to the gruesome origin of chainsaws

Social media platforms are filled with user reactions. Many recorded their before and after reactions on TikTok, and most people were left speechless and horrified. Here are some takes from users across the internet.

RevEJones @RevEJones1



don't do it. @morganisawizard "I just looked up why they invented the chainsaw.."don't do it. @morganisawizard "I just looked up why they invented the chainsaw.."don't do it. https://t.co/X69U6W6geD

alex ❤️‍🔥 @lFYOUHAVEGHOST Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary, or a chainsaw why it was invented Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary, or a chainsaw why it was invented

Amy Marsden @a_marsd Just found out about why the chainsaw was invented, and folks — if you’re squeamish, don’t Google that Just found out about why the chainsaw was invented, and folks — if you’re squeamish, don’t Google that

Theresa Mihalko🌻 @TheresaMihalko @WalterRothbard @vixmcintyre @JasonYaySon @greg_price11 Bones can break during delivery. The chainsaw was invented by a gynecologist to cut through the pelvis to aid in delivery. It ok though we tested it on women's bodies before we used it on trees. @WalterRothbard @vixmcintyre @JasonYaySon @greg_price11 Bones can break during delivery. The chainsaw was invented by a gynecologist to cut through the pelvis to aid in delivery. It ok though we tested it on women's bodies before we used it on trees.

Jon "Lowlife" Bassoff @jonbassoff Disturbing fact of the day: two Scottish surgeons originally invented the chainsaw to assist in childbirth. Disturbing fact of the day: two Scottish surgeons originally invented the chainsaw to assist in childbirth.

The comment sections, too, were filled with similarly shocking responses to the gruesome origins of the chainsaw, with many stating it was better not to find out the answer. One appalled TikTok user, @caaarojas commented:

"No bc I thought it was for torture and it is WORSE"

While another, @Buckley/byer/mayfield said:

"I WANNA GO BACK TO 5min AGO WHEN I DIDNT KNOW"

TikTok user @Blair said:

"That was so so so much worse than I thought it would be."

Another user, @Iris <3, commented:

"Dear future me, are you alr? are you happy you know this now?"

Why were chainsaws invented?

Prior to the invention of what is the modern-day Cesarean section, a surgical procedure called the symphysiotomy was performed if there were any complications due to obstruction during childbirth. C-sections were still seen as the last option before 1965.

This outdated procedure involved removing a part of the pelvic bone to allow the delivery. It was performed without anesthesia using a small knife and a saw.

According to Pharmacy Times, two Scottish doctors, John Aitken and James Jeffrey, developed a hand-cranked tool for this procedure in 1780. It was a small instrument, no bigger than a kitchen knife. The intention for this serrated metal "teeth" on a chain tool was to cut through the bone with ease and more quickly.

In the late 19th Century, this tool became an early prototype for what are now mechanized chainsaws. By the 1920s, this mechanized variant was adopted by the timbre industry and has since been used as a wood-cutting tool.

TikTok is a short-video hosting platform owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance. It hosts a variety of videos, from pranks to stunts, jokes, dances, and more. A variety of "trends" have risen within the platform, including challenges, memes, dances, and lip-sync videos.

The "Before and After" trend, as the name suggests, records the reactions in users after googling a question like "where does vanilla flavoring come from?" or "How did Barney the dinosaur die?" Another version of this trend involves users reacting to a fact or information.

