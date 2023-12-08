What charges is Ian Cramer facing? North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son was involved in a car crash that killed an officer

On Thursday, December 7, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer's 42-year-old son, Ian Cramer, was charged with manslaughter following a police chase that led to the death of a Sheriff's Deputy. The deceased official was identified as Mercer County, North Dakota Sheriff's Office deputy Paul Martin.

The Associated Press reported that alongside the manslaughter felony count, Kevin Cramer's son was also charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer. Ian Cramer was traveling at a high speed on Wednesday, December 6, when he allegedly hit the officer's parked squad car, which in turn fatally hit him. Ian's father released a statement in which he explained that his son suffered from "serious mental disorders."

Kevin Cramer's son Ian reportedly suffers from 'severe paranoia and hallucinations'

Tragedy struck during a police chase on Wednesday when Ian Cramer, the son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, traveling at over 100 mph, crashed into the parked squad car of Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin. Cramer was already traveling with two flat tires, and Martin had deployed a tire deflation device and was taking cover in front of his car.

According to the charging documents, the squad car, when hit by Cramer's vehicle, ended up slamming into Martin, "launching him for about 100 feet". The incident occurred at around 5.35 pm on Highway 200, five miles west of Hazen, Mercer County, North Dakota. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ian Cramer, who tried fleeing on foot after the crash, was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being put behind bars. Beulah Chief of Police Frank Senn, who deployed the deflation device alongside Martin, was also injured while intercepting Cramer. Ian was charged with felony counts of manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and fleeing a police officer.

According to charging documents and a statement from Sen. Kevin Cramer, the incident started earlier that day when Ian requested to see his late brother Ike when he was with his mother, Kris. The Senator revealed in his statement:

"Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations."

At 4.30 pm, Kris took Ian to Bismark's Sanford Health emergency room. When Kris got out of the vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver's seat and crashed through the entrance to an enclosed emergency ambulance department before fleeing the area. The Senator's daughter tracked down his vehicle using her mother's phone and led officers to his location in Mercer County.

Sen. Kevin Cramer wrote in the statement

"I will take the first flight I can to be with our family as we grieve what has happened. We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy."

He added:

"We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us."

Ian Cramer, who was also charged with driving with a suspended license misdemeanor count, is all set to make his court appearance on Friday, December 8. The deceased 18-year veteran of the Sheriff's office is survived by his wife and three children.