What did Chris Christie's niece Shannon Epstein do? Spirit Airlines passenger faces charges amid racist meltdown

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein had a meltdown on a Spirit Airlines flight on Thanksgiving day, November 24, where she hurled racial slurs at a few fellow passengers.

Epstein was later slapped with multiple charges for injuring six police officers. Reports suggest that Shannon also bit them, spat on them, and yelled at the police, saying:

“Do you know who I am?”

Flight supervisors informed the responding officer how Shannon Epstein was asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine. The 25-year-old also insisted that the plane should return to the gate it had left.

Shannon was ultimately charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, and one of resisting arrest by force.

“I’m Chris Christie’s daughter, and you’re so fuc*ed”: Details about Shannon Epstein’s flight fiasco explored

Chris Christie’s niece gave the crew, police, and passengers a tough time on Thanksgiving as she boarded a 6 am flight from New Orleans, Louisiana, to New Jersey. After being asked to “get out” of the plane for asking a Latino family if they were smuggling cocaine, she responded erratically and began shouting at the responding officers. She screamed:

“Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey.”

She also screamed and claimed to know Donald Trump. Furthermore, after the fiasco, the police filed the report and claimed that Chris Christie’s niece displayed behavior consistent with having consumed alcohol and drugs before the early morning flight.

The officer reported:

“I heard Epstein berate Deputy Ducos and the two agents. Epstein refused to follow their direction to exit the jetway.”

That’s not all. Epstein continued shouting and said:

“By this time tomorrow you will both be in jail. What the f*ck did I do? I’m a lesbian. Is that it? Do you want put your d*ck in me? That’s it, isn’t it. That’s what this is all about?”

Allegedly, Epstein did not stop shouting and using cuss words. She also became violent and started biting the officers. As per the police, Shannon bit one of the officer’s left biceps and tore the skin away. She even scratched the officer’s left leg as she was attempting to kick him.

One investigating officer reported:

“Epstein punched me, kicked me, spit in my face, and twisted as she attempted to free herself from my grip.”

Officers finally reported that the police were able to handcuff her, but she continued to be a nuisance as she was constantly attempting to break free.

After her arrest, she was released from the Jefferson Parish Correction Center on Thanksgiving Day after putting up $10,750 in bail. At the moment, neither Chris Christie nor the niece, Shannon Epstein, have spoken up on the matter.

