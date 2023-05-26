What did Chris Stokes do to Raz B? Controversy explained as B2K singer lands in trouble after attempting to jump from hospital roof

A video of American singer Raz B breaking the window and climbing up onto the roof of Kansas City Hospital has gone viral on social media. As per TMZ, the incident happened on May 25 after the 37-year-old personality shared a video in a frightened state on his Instagram handle where he said he did not feel safe.

"I'm telling everybody right now, Raz B does not feel safe."

The musician stated he was in a Hilton hotel in Kansas City, fighting for his life. He said that he did not want to undergo the procedure here and gave the location of the hospital.

Police officers arrived on the scene at Saint Luke's Hospital on May 25 at 10:20 a.m. as things heated up. After learning about the incident, off-duty police and hospital security reportedly contacted them. As there was concern that Raz would jump off the edge, the fire department was also alerted.

Mats were laid down on the building as negotiators were summoned. After a brief disappearance, Raz B reappeared through the window and received medical attention from the staff.

Raz B's erratic behavior comes days after he recanted the child molestation allegations against his former manager and cousin, Chris Stokes.

Raz B was allegedly abused by Chris Stokes when he was little

On May 20, Raz B, whose real name is De'Mario Monte Thornton, took to his Instagram handle in a since-deleted post and took back the child molestation allegations that he had put on his former manager Chris Stokes. As per news outlet Parle, Raz shared an old picture of him and Stokes alongside a lengthy caption, reading:

"I’ma made man! Here it goes truth truth – mature grown DeMario after countless counseling. I was abused by bro brother , and others They all used and abused me like a rag doll! By the time my cousin took custody over me ,I Was a mess. He was not my enemy, I focused all my pain, frustration and anger built up from my past, and took it out on my cousin , and I never understood why. Maybe because b2k broke up and he was no longer in my life, chris was never my pain he was my protector, my peace and my friend."

Raz added that instead of accusing Chris, he should have outed other "monsters" in his life who forced him to do things he didn't want to.

"Chris was never that guy I made the world think he was I Remember why My cousin fought so hard to save me because I needed (Chris) , And then I attacked the only person who helped me . It’s time let the world Kmow the truth Love you my cuzz. Chris I pray u continue to be my peace and protector. I miss u. P.s MH has always been my favorite artist – immature all day."

This comes after Raz previously accused Stokes of abusing him and his brother as children. In 2007, the Take It to the Floor singer brought forward the allegations against his cousin, which were eventually denied by Stokes in a statement issued to MTV at the time.

“All the allegations they made are false. I’m not g*y. And I’m married. And I have four kids. I’ve been with my wife for 16 years. And I’m not a child m*lester. So those are all false allegations. I’m gonna sue them. And I owe that to my wife and kids, period. It’s ridiculous.”

In 2010, Raz B again made allegations against Stokes and recorded a conversation with Quindon Tarver, an alleged victim of Chris, where they both shared their disturbing experiences.

Chris Stokes was adamant about his stance and said that Raz was just upset because he is not providing him with any financial support. The now-37-year-old singer later posted an Instagram video where he stated that he was asked to be silent through cease and desist letters.

He also appeared in an Instagram live session stating that he would "spend every dollar" to get justice served.

