What did Connor Crowe do? West Virginia teen accused of fatally shooting family sentenced to 80 years in prison 

Connor Crowe, 16, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the brutal murders of his mother and sister. Connor, who was 13 years old at the time of the killings in September 2020, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last November. Despite his defense attorneys citing his age as a mitigating factor, Hancock County Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo handed him the maximum penalty.

Connor Crowe initially tried to blame the murders on a stranger, but evidence, including gunshot residue, contradicted his story. Prosecutor Steven Dragisich argued that Crowe was fully aware of the wrongfulness of his actions, as he had contemplated the act beforehand and even considered not going through with it.

The 16-year-old will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison. Until he turns 18, he will remain in the juvenile justice system before being transferred to an adult facility.

"I don't think we'll really understand why": Prosecutor on Connor Crowe's motive behind the crime

The tragedy unfolded when Connor Crowe, then 13 years old, carried out the matricidal and sororicidal attack. Right after he committed the crime, he ran out of his house, claiming that a stranger had entered their home and killed his family. However, further investigation revealed inconsistencies in his story.

According to prosecuting attorney Steven Dragisich, Crowe later confessed to a neighbor that he had shot the stranger in the shoulder, producing the gun from his pajamas. Forensic evidence, including bullet fragments and shell casings found at the crime scene, matched the weapon Connor Crowe had shown to his neighbor.

Additionally, police found gunshot residue on the teenager. There were no signs of forced entry or any evidence of anyone fleeing the premises, thereby nullifying the teen's claims of a stranger murdering his family.

Despite his age at the time of the crime, prosecutor Dragisich sought the maximum penalty allowable by law:

"I'm cognizant of the fact he was 13 years of age, but my job and my duty as the prosecutor of this county is to protect the public and hold people accountable for their actions."

The prosecution requested a 40-year sentence for each offense, totaling 80 years.

The motive behind the violent act remains unknown. Prosecutor Dragisich acknowledged the lack of a clear explanation, stating:

"Yeah, no terrific explanation, and I don't think we'll really understand why."

During the plea hearing, Connor Crowe initially hesitated when asked to waive his rights, prompting the judge to pause the proceedings. After consulting with his attorney and further discussion, the teenager eventually accepted culpability. The judge cautioned Crowe that he could have opted for a trial with the possibility of a lesser sentence.

During the sentencing, Judge Cuomo reminded Crowe of the devastating consequences of his actions, stating:

"Your sister would have graduated high school, I think about a week or two ago. She'll never get that opportunity to go to college. She'll never get to walk down the aisle with her father and get married or have kids of her own. You took that from her. You gave her no opportunity to make something of herself, but you're asking me to do that for you."

Connor Crowe is expected to be transferred to an adult facility once he is 18. A separate hearing will then determine the specific location of his incarceration.

